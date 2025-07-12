Jofra Archer amused as Akash Deep clobbers him for a six on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

England pacer Jofra Archer was stunned as Akash Deep clobbered him for a towering six on Day 3 of the third Test against India at Lord’s on Saturday, July 12. The incident took place in the 116th over of India’s first innings.

Archer bowled a loose delivery into the pads. Akash flicked it to perfection, and the ball sailed over the deep backward square leg fielder for a maximum. Archer didn’t expect it from the tail-ender, coming up with a surprise smile.

Akash Deep is well known for his bowling. The 28-year-old was the hero of the second Test against England at Edgbaston. He bagged 10 wickets, including a six-wicket haul, as India won the match by 336 runs to level the series at 1-1.

India prevented England from getting a promising lead on Day 3 of the Lord’s Test

A clinical batting display helped India prevent England from getting a promising lead on Day 3 of the third Test.

KL Rahul starred with the bat, scoring 100 runs off 177 balls, comprising 13 boundaries. He was equally supported by Rishabh Pant, who scored 74 runs off 112 deliveries, including two sixes and eight boundaries. The duo put on a 141-run partnership to recover the tourists from 107/3.

England captain Ben Stokes ended the partnership by producing a direct hit to run out Pant on the stroke of lunch. Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy then impressed with 72 (131) and 30 (91), respectively.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 387/8, with Washington Sundar (23 off 74) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) at the crease. Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes have been the pick of the bowlers, bagging two wickets apiece.

Batting first, England posted 387 in their first innings, thanks to Joe Root’s 37th Test ton. The right-hander smashed 104 off 199 balls, comprising 10 boundaries. Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for India, finishing with his 13th away fifer, the most by an Indian bowler in the longest format.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live scores and updates here.

