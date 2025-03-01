Jofra Archer knocks over Proteas openers with two excellent deliveries in ENG vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

England pacer Jofra Archer produced a fighting display with the ball in the 2025 Champions Trophy match against South Africa in Karachi on Saturday, March 1. He made sure openers Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton departed for a five-ball duck and 27 off 25 balls, respectively.

Archer first dismissed Stubbs chopped on with a short delivery to kick start the third over of Proteas’ run chase. The right-handed batter had lifted his bat in the air and it was pointing towards the stumps. The pacer then knocked over Rickelton with a fuller-length ball that angled in, and entered the bat and pad gap to crash into the middle stump.

Sharing the video on X, ICC’s official handle wrote:

“Jofra Archer breathes fire into the contest by striking the stumps twice.”

Watch the clip below:

Jofra Archer provides England with a promising start but South Africa favorite to win the Champions Trophy clash

Jofra Archer struck twice to produce a fighting display with the ball but South Africa are favorites to beat England in the last Group B Champions Trophy 2025 match. At the time of writing, SA were 139/2 after 24 overs, with Heinrich Klassen and Rassie van der Dussen at the crease.

Batting first, England were bundled out for 179 in 38.2 overs. Joe Root top scored with 37 off 44, while Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer chipped in with their 20s. Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen starred with the ball for South Africa, picking up three wickets apiece. Keshav Maharaj also bagged two wickets.

The Proteas are likely to finish on top of the Group A points table since they have three points from two games. With the victory over England, they can reach the top with five points. Meanwhile, Australia have four points following their two rain-washed games against South Africa and Afghanistan.

On the other hand, England will finish bottom of the points table. Skipper Jos Buttler had already announced his retirement as skipper following England’s back-to-back blunders in the last three ICC events. This includes the 2023 World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, India and New Zealand have already qualified for the Champions Trophy semifinals from Group A ahead of their group-stage faceoff on Sunday, March 2.

Follow the ENG vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy match live score and updates here.

