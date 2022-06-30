"It took some comprehending because it was so unexpected" - Jofra Archer on Eoin Morgan's retirement

England speedster Jofra Archer has opened up about Eoin Morgan's 'unexpected' retirement and labeled the veteran an 'amazing' person and cricketer. Archer, who made his England debut under Morgan, stated that the latter believed in his players while narrating an instance from the 2019 World Cup final.

Morgan stepped away from international cricket this week, bringing an end to his 11-year England career. Under the 35-year-old's captaincy, England became one of the most feared teams in white-ball cricket and lifted the World Cup in 2019.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Archer revealed he hardly expected Morgan to retire and shared a conversation with him when New Zealand required three runs off the last two deliveries in the 2019 World Cup final super over.

The 27-year-old revealed that the skipper was content with him delivering a bouncer despite it being a risky option.

"To be honest, it took some comprehending because it was so unexpected. The one on-field episode of the 2019 World Cup I will always remember came right at the end, when I was bowling the super over in the final against New Zealand at Lord's. New Zealand needed three runs off two balls to win when Eoin Morgan came to me and said, 'Right, it's gamble time, what are we going to do to get a wicket or dot ball?'

Archer continued:

"I told him I wanted to bowl a bouncer. He asked me if I was sure and I said, 'Yeah'. 'Ok then', he said. 'Let's set a field for it'. I didn't expect him to let me bowl that particular ball because it's pretty high risk, and although it turned out to be the right delivery in costing just one run, looking back I might have done things differently."

The Barbadian also reflected that the Irishman played a significant role in getting him into the England squad. Archer thanked Morgan for going against popular opinions, stating:

"The summer of 2019 was the greatest of my life and I really appreciated the part he played. I would like to thank him for going against the grain and selecting me because, before I came in, a lot of people were saying that a winning team should not be changed, and that it would affect the chemistry in the group. As a captain, Morgs didn't only bring me into the squad, he made me feel welcome and those are two different things. He is an amazing person. He is an amazing cricketer as well."

"I know I have a lot of cricket left in me" - Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Archer, who has been battling a series of injuries since 2020, remains optimistic about returning to the field soon. He expects to return to bowling by September and targets a comeback in the T20 World Cup in Australia, adding:

"I know I have a lot of cricket left in me, too, despite my latest setback - a stress fracture of the back that will prevent me from featuring in matches this season. This is my second stress fracture of the back. Had I played a game and then broken down, that would have been a lot harder to take.

"That won't happen in a game situation this county season, but what's keeping me going is the fact that I should be bowling by September with a view to returning to competitive cricket soon after. Don't forget, the World Cup starts in October."

England felt his absence dearly in the 2021 World T20 during the semi-final clash, which marked the end of their campaign. Hence, they would be keen to have them on bouncy decks in Australia.

