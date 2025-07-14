Jofra Archer sends Rishabh Pant's off stump flying for 9 on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

England pacer Jofra Archer knocked over Rishabh Pant to give the hosts a promising start on Day 5 of the third Test against India at Lord’s on Monday, July 14. With the wicket, Archer completed redemption after being smashed for two boundaries following the start of play on the ultimate day of the Test match. With the wicket, India lost half their side for 71 while chasing a modest target of 193.

The dismissal came in the 21st over of India’s run chase, the fourth over of Day 5. Archer bowled a length ball that angled in from wide of the crease. Pant was caught in the crease as the ball seamed in and wobbled away sharply before holding its line to hit the top of the off-stump. The left-hander perished for just nine runs off 12 balls.

Watch Rishabh Pant’s wicket below:

England are on top of India with Rishabh Pant’s wicket in the 3rd Test on Day 5

Rishabh Pant’s wicket put England in a commanding position against India on Day 5 of the third Test. Earlier on Day 4, Brydon Carse struck twice to dismiss Karun Nair (14) and Shubman Gill (6). Meanwhile, Jofra Archer and skipper Ben Stokes removed Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and nightwatchman Akash Deep (1) to leave the tourists reeling at 58/4.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 75/5 after 22 overs, with KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

England failed to gain any lead as India were bundled out for an identical 387 in their first innings. The Men in Blue then bundled out the hosts for 192 in their second innings, thanks to a four-wicket haul for Washington Sundar (4/22). Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also bagged two wickets apiece.

A win would help both India and England go 2-1 ahead in the five-match series. England won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley, while India won the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live scores and updates here.

