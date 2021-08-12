"Jonny Bairstow could be a makeshift option at No.3"- Nasser Hussain

Former England skipper and cricket expert Nasser Hussain believes Jonny Bairstow can be a good option at the No.3 position in Tests. Zak Crawley is looking woefully out of form and Hussain feels Bairstow could be given a go at that position.

Joe Root has at times promoted himself to the No.3 position. However, Nasser Hussain doesn't want the England skipper to do so as he is in terrific form at No.4.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Nasser Hussain explained why Root shouldn't sacrifice his batting position and why Bairstow is a sensible option at No.3.

"Joe Root, the captain and — by a distance — best player, is unwilling to move up a place, England would be shooting themselves in the foot by risking the runs he scores at No 4. That potentially leaves Jonny Bairstow as a makeshift No 3. He’s had problems in the past against the moving red ball, but he has tightened up his technique — he now goes back and across — so he could be an option," Nasser Hussain wrote.

Haseeb Hameed can replace Dom Sibley: Nasser Hussain

The opening department has been another concern for England as the batsmen have failed to put consistent runs on the board. Both Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are under pressure to perform with the in-form Haseeb Hameed waiting in the wings.

Nasser Hussain feels Hameed can replace Sibley as he has been in terrific form of late. He believes Burns deserves another chance and although Sibley got off to a start at Trent Bridge, Hameed is a viable option.

"If they’re keen for Hameed to play, then I would have no problem with him replacing Dom Sibley. Rory Burns was player of the series against New Zealand, so he can’t be dropped after one bad game, and if you’re picking on potential, Hameed edges Sibley," Nasser Hussain stated.

The second Test between England and India will be played at Lord's from Thursday.

Edited by Diptanil Roy