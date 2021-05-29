Jos Buttler to play six games of Vitality Blast 2021 for Lancashire Lightning 

Jos Buttler will feature in the upcoming Vitality Blast for the Lancashire Lightning. Buttler will play a total of six games for the side, with the England star set to return to the competition he last played in 2018.

The Vitality Blast kicks off on June 9, with the final taking place on September 18. Lancashire Lightning confirmed Jos Buttler’s availability with a statement on their website on Saturday.

Buttler has made just three appearances for Lancashire Lightning in the Vitality Blast over the past three years, and he looks forward to making a mark for the franchise this season.

“I am really looking forward to pulling on the Red Rose of Lancashire once again. It has been a while, but I always receive a really warm welcome whenever I return to play at Emirates Old Trafford, whether that is with Lancashire or with England. I hope that I can help the lads to get off to a strong start in the Blast and lay the foundations for yet another run to Finals Day,” Buttler claimed.

India is a special country going through a very difficult time. Thank you for welcoming me and my family like you always do. Please stay safe and look after yourselves 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DnNdFKkuO2 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 5, 2021

Jos Buttler will begin his Vitality Blast 2021 campaign with two home games against Derbyshire Falcons and Leicestershire Foxes at Emirates Old Trafford on 9 June and 10 June. The destructive T20 batsman will then play four away matches at Worcestershire Rapids, Derbyshire Falcons, Durham and Birmingham Bears up until 20 June.

Regarded as one of the best batsmen in T20 cricket, Jos Buttler’s presence will be a big boost for the Lancashire Lightning. He was part of the side when they lifted the T20 Blast trophy for the first time in 2015, and had an outstanding campaign in 2017 where he averaged over 50.

Lancashire Lightning delighted to have Jos Buttler

BREAKING: @josbuttler will be available for Lancashire Lightning’s first six @VitalityBlast matches this summer 🙌



⚡️#LightningStrikes — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) May 28, 2021

International commitments have prevented Jos Buttler from featuring in the competition in recent years. But with the side getting their star player for six games this season, Lancashire’s Director of Cricket, Paul Allott, admitted Jos Buttler’s return to the side will act as a big boost.

“We are thrilled to have Jos available for our first six T20 matches this summer, it will be a huge boost to Glen and the squad. Unfortunately, we have not seen as much of Jos as we would like in recent years, due to busy international schedules, but I am sure that his availability for the Blast this summer will excite Members and supporters alike. As well as strengthening an already strong batting line-up, the experience that a Cricket World Cup winner like Jos can pass onto some of our younger players in the squad will be invaluable,” Allot said.

Lancashire fell short at the penultimate stage last year, losing to eventual winners Nottinghamshire by five wickets in the semi-final. The franchise will look to have a solid start with Jos Buttler in the side before targeting their second league crown.