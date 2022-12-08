Josh Hazlewood ruled out of 2nd Test against West Indies as Australia suffer yet another injury blow

Australian right-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood will not feature in the second Test against the West Indies starting on Thursday, December 7.

He has been ruled out of the contest due to general soreness and will make way for Michael Neser in the day-night clash at the Adelaide Oval.

Hazlewood's late injury comes mere days after skipper Pat Cummins was ruled out as a result of a quad complaint. Steve Smith will be leading the side in Cummins' absence.

Hazlewood ended up bowling 43 overs across both innings during Australia's 164-run win in the first Test in Perth. The Aussies were made to work hard for their wickets, especially in the final innings, where West Indies managed to bat 110.5 overs in a near-marathon effort.

The workload has clearly put a toll on Hazlewood, who has had quite a bit on his plate of late. He featured in the tour of India, the home series against England and West Indies as well as the T20 World Cup 2022. Hazlewood even led the side in Cummins' absence in the second ODI against England last month.

Australia didn't risk Hazlewood, especially considering they have a crucial home series against South Africa lined up next.

Hazlewood and Cummins miss out together for the first time since the 2nd Ashes Test in 2022

Australia faced a similar conundrum last year when their stalwarts Hazlewood and Cummins were ruled out due to injuries ahead of the Adelaide Test in the Ashes 2021-22.

The Aussies played Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson in the day-night Test. The duo shone with the pink ball as the Aussies secured a mammoth 275-run win over England.

While Neser returns this time around as well, the other pacer is expected to be Scott Boland, who shone in the 2021-22 Ashes Boxing Day Test.

Australia currently hold a 1-0 lead in the two-match series against the West Indies. A win in Adelaide would strengthen their grip on the No.1 position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Will Cummins and Hazlewood's absence prove to be an issue for Australia in the second Test against the West Indies? Let us know what you think.

