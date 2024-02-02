Josh Inglis set to play in the 1st AUS vs WI ODI despite testing positive for COVID 

In what is now being considered the new normal, Australia wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis has been cleared to partake in the first ODI against the West Indies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, February 1 despite carrying the COVID virus with him.

Inglis, having not returned a negative test yet, will have to follow the appropriate guidelines, which include maintaining a safe distance from his teammates at all times on the field as well as using a separate dressing room at the venue.

Veteran all-rounder, Moises Henriques, had recently played the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL) final for the Sydney Sixers against the Brisbane Heat despite having COVID. Furthermore, Australia all-rounder, Cameron Green, also played the second Test against the West Indies at The Gabba, Brisbane recently under similar circumstances.

The national team head coach, Andrew McDonald, and explosive batter Travis Head had also contracted the virus during the ongoing home season.

Josh Inglis set for a new ODI role up the order with Travis Head

With David Warner no longer in the scheme of things when it comes to ODI cricket, and Mitchell Marsh also not in the squad, Australia have had to unleash a search for an opening partner to complement Travis Head.

Josh Inglis, who has primarily played as a middle-order batter in his ODI career, has opened the batting once in the absence of Warner in an ODI against New Zealand in 2022. While his sole ODI opening innings ended with only 10 runs, he does have a good record as an opener in the shortest format, including scoring a century while opening in the 2022-23 Marsh Cup final.

As far as the match is concerned, Australia skipper Steve Smith has elected to field first while naming two debutants in Lance Morris and Xavier Bartlett.

West Indies (Playing XI): Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Steven Smith(c), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris, Adam Zampa

Who will win the first ODI between Australia and the West Indies? Let us know what you think.

