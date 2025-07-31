Josh Tongue produces a jaffa to dismiss well-set Sai Sudharsan for 38 in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

England pacer Josh Tongue bowled a jaffa to dismiss Indian batter Sai Sudharsan against the run of play on Day 1 of the fifth Test at The Oval on Thursday, July 31. The left-handed batter looked well-set for a big score but perished for 38 runs off 108 deliveries, comprising six boundaries. With this, the visitors lost their fourth wicket for 103.The dismissal came in the 36th over of India’s first innings, 7th over after the second rain break. Tongue bowled a stunning outswinger. It was so full and straight that Sudharsan had to play the ball, which was in line with the stumps. It took an outside edge and flew to the wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who completed a regulation catch.Watch the video below:England justifies bowl first decision against India on Day 1 of 5th Test; Sai Sudharsan misses out on a big scoreA clinical bowling display helped England make the most of their decision after stand-in captain Ollie Pope opted to field after winning the coin toss. The visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes sent Yashasvi Jaiswal (2) and KL Rahul (14) packing in the first session, respectively. Gus Atkinson then ran out India captain Shubman Gill, who gifted away his wicket after a poor call in the second session. Sudharsan’s wicket just after tea break further worsened the situation for India.At the time of writing, the visitors were 123/5, with Karun Nair (12) and Dhruv Jurel (0) at the crease. Ravindra Jadeja (9) was the last batter to get out, caught behind by Jamie Smith off Josh Tongue's bowling.Nair will be keen to make the most of his chance after replacing Shardul Thakur in the playing XI. The 33-year-old failed to cement his spot following a poor show with the bat in the first three Tests. On the other hand, Jurel is batting for the first time in the series after serving as substitute wicketkeeper for injured Rishabh Pant in the last two Tests.Meanwhile, England are leading the five-match series 2-1. A win or draw would help the hosts seal a series win against Team India, who lost their last two Test series against New Zealand (0-3 at home) and Australia (1-3 away).Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.