“JSK don't ruin the reputation of CSK” – Fans react as Joburg Super Kings get bundled out for 81 against Paarl Royals in SA20

The Faf du Plessis-led Joburg Super Kings (JSK) were bundled out for 81 runs before losing to the Paarl Royals (PR) by seven wickets in the ongoing SA20 on Friday, January 13.

The No. 10 batter, Lizaad Williams, top-scored with 17 runs off 18 balls. He was among only four batters to reach double figures as seven batters departed for single-digit scores, including captain du Plessis (two runs).

Bjorn Fortuin and Evan Jones scalped three wickets each, while Ferisco Adams bagged two wickets. Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi settled for one wicket each.

Fans were disappointed to witness the Johannesburg-based franchise collapse so badly. They blamed them for ruining the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) legacy.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar 🤭



#SA20 Johannesburg Super Kings Got all out on 81 runs in SA20 League Johannesburg Super Kings Got all out on 81 runs in SA20 League 😷🤭#SA20 https://t.co/hlZ5mheYne

CSK @GSWburner1 The Johannesburg Super Kings suck. How do they rebuild from this start? The Johannesburg Super Kings suck. How do they rebuild from this start?

DrJekyll @Laaiqahtheyoda I wish the Super Kings could've at least made to 100, to have a longer game without KP on comms I wish the Super Kings could've at least made to 100, to have a longer game without KP on comms

Prashanth @PrashanthRames6



You guys are a disgrace @JSKSA20 Ashamed to be a fan of the Super Kings!!!You guys are a disgrace @JSKSA20 Ashamed to be a fan of the Super Kings!!!You guys are a disgrace

Prashanth @PrashanthRames6



If we have brainless owners, this is the result.... every time we cant win using underrated players.



Learn a thing or two from MI group!!! @JSKSA20 Super Kings are finished!!! Our legacy is getting spoilt both in India & RSA!!!If we have brainless owners, this is the result.... every time we cant win using underrated players.Learn a thing or two from MI group!!! @JSKSA20 Super Kings are finished!!! Our legacy is getting spoilt both in India & RSA!!!If we have brainless owners, this is the result.... every time we cant win using underrated players.Learn a thing or two from MI group!!!

Smile90.4 FM @Smile904FM

#10 batsmen, Lizaad Williams, who hails from Vredenburg, top scores for the Super Kings with an unbeaten 17 off 18.



The chase should be a walk in the park for the hosts.

#SA20 #PRvJSK twitter.com/ZetSiems/statu… Ziaan✌ @ZetSiems

#SA20 #PRvJSK Joburg Super Kings innings in a nutshell Joburg Super Kings innings in a nutshell👇#SA20 #PRvJSK https://t.co/IQxKwgtzfL @paarlroyals have bowled @JSKSA20 out for a mere 81 in 17.2 overs!#10 batsmen, Lizaad Williams, who hails from Vredenburg, top scores for the Super Kings with an unbeaten 17 off 18.The chase should be a walk in the park for the hosts. @paarlroyals have bowled @JSKSA20 out for a mere 81 in 17.2 overs! #10 batsmen, Lizaad Williams, who hails from Vredenburg, top scores for the Super Kings with an unbeaten 17 off 18.The chase should be a walk in the park for the hosts.#SA20 #PRvJSK twitter.com/ZetSiems/statu…

Maryam @Athlemophobia For ages I thought I was bad at life.



But then I saw Joburg Super Kings. For ages I thought I was bad at life. But then I saw Joburg Super Kings.

Raj Paladi @IamRajPaladi @mufaddal_vohra Super Kings need some inspiration from Dhoni how to stabilize innings when wickets fall early @mufaddal_vohra Super Kings need some inspiration from Dhoni how to stabilize innings when wickets fall early

Mahirat @bleedmahirat7 ? Man we're not rcb, we're super kings. 62/9? Man we're not rcb, we're super kings. 62/9 😭? Man we're not rcb, we're super kings. 🙏

Fortuin credited Ngidi after finishing with figures of 3/16. Speaking during the mid-match show, he said:

“Having Lungi back does help you, brings a lot of international experience. High risk, high reward - that's the way I look at it. I relish the challenge.”

He added:

“We are seeing a lot more players coming through the system from this area. Nice to see players flourish from Paarl, long may it continue. Confident that we can get this.”

Earlier, JSK beat the Durban's Super Giants (DSG) by 16 runs to win their first-ever game of the tournament. Donavon Ferreira remained unbeaten on 82 off 40 balls, including five sixes and eight boundaries.

“Whether it be Chennai or Joburg, they know how to make a comeback” – Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, meanwhile, hailed JSK for their never-die attitude after they clinched their opening game against DSG on Wednesday, January 11.

Speaking recently on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Super Kings, whether it be Chennai or Joburg. They know how to make a comeback. Joburg Super Kings did not start well with either bat or ball, but they finished well."

The statement came as JSK scored 190/6 despite struggling at 27/4 at one stage. In response, DSG could only manage 174/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

JSK will next face MI Cape Town at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday, January 14.

Poll : 0 votes