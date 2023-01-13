"JSK vs PR will be interesting to see because it is going to be batting vs batting" - Aakash Chopra 

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra believes that the team that put in a better batting display will emerge victorious in the clash between Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and the Paarl Royals (PR) on Friday, January 13. While JSK began their SA20 campaign with a win, the David Miller-led Royals endured a hefty loss against MI Cape Town on the opening day.

JSK and PR had a forgettable start with the bat in their respective encounters. While the Royals scored 41-1 in the powerplay after losing their first wicket in the second over, the Super Kings were reduced to 27-4 after six overs against Durban's Super Giants.

JSK were able to amass 190-6 despite their horrid start on the back of valuable knocks by Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, and Romario Shepherd.

Opining that both sides have a bankable batting unit, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Joburg Super Kings' first match was very interesting. They only played one spinner in Phangiso, went to Ferreira and Hendricks for more spin bowling. The captaincy was a bit 50-50 in that match by Faf for the first time. But, they won the match in the end."

Chopra continued:

"There is no doubt about this team's batting unit. So, JSK vs PR will be interesting to see because it is going to be batting vs batting."

The Paarl Royals are currently at the bottom of the table after the first round of fixtures. They have a net run rate of -2.125 after MI Cape Town secured a win over them with a bonus point on January 10.

"It is important to make the home venue a fortress" - Aakash Chopra

As mentioned before, the Royals suffered a heavy loss in their first match, which took place in Cape Town.

Following the initial blip, they are set to play at their home venue, Boland Park, in a bid to get their first points on the board.

Noting the importance of asserting dominance on the home ground, Chopra said:

"Paarl Royals is a solid team, they have Buttler, Roy, Morgan, and Miller, how could it possibly be bad? They will have Lungi Ngidi for the next match, so the bowling which was looking shaky in the first match might just be resolved.

This is their first home match and in these leagues, it is important to make the home venue a fortress. That is how you start building loyalty, strength, and dominance."

The Paarl Royals will host the Joburg Super Kings in the first contest of the set of double-header matches on Friday.

Who will come out with the win between Faf du Plessis and David Miller? Let us know what you think.

