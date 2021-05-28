JT 2021 Players List: Complete list of Jamaica Tallawahs players for CPL 2021

Ahead of the 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League, former 2-time CPL winners Jamaica Tallawahs have added some big names to their squad that included Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

In the draft conducted earlier today, the Tallawahs secured the services of Pakistan's rising star Haider Ali. They also added Afghanistan's 19-year-old opener Ibrahim Zadran to their squad.

The Jamaica-based CPL franchise also retained seven local players ahead of the 2021 Draft.

Jamaica Tallawahs bolstered their spin attack by signing Afghan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad. South African fast bowler Migael Pretorius earned a place in the overseas section as well.

U-19 World Cup 2020 star Kirk McKenzie is among the local players to have joined the Jamaica Tallawahs squad. Veteran all-rounder Jason Mohammed and Jamaica's own Kennar Lewis have earned contracts from the Jamaica Tallawahs as well.

Jamaica won the inaugural edition of the Caribbean Premier League in 2013. They secured their second title in 2016, but finished fourth in the standings last year before losing to the Trinbago Knight Riders in the semis.

Although Jamaica sneaked into the top 4, they won only three of their ten league matches. The team management will expect a better performance from Andre Russell and Co. in the 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

All in all, the Tallawahs have a strong squad this year, but the star players will have to bring their 'A' game to the table.

Experienced players like Jason Mohammed and Fidel Edwards will have the onus of leading their respective departments well. Even the youngsters will look forward to making the most of the opportunities.

Here is JT's complete CPL 2021 squad:

JT full squad and player list for CPL 2021

Carlos Brathwaite will play for the Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2021

JT's squad for CPL 2021: Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Chadwick Walton, Fidel Edwards, V Permaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Haider Ali, Qais Ahmad, Jason Mohammed, Migael Pretorious, Abhijai Mansingh, Ibrahim Zadran, Kennar Lewis, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie and Ryan Persaud.