“Jurgen Klopp would’ve never gone 4 years without Salah” - Former cricketer’s stunning statement on Jofra Archer ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former pacer Steve Harmison remarked that England have not had Jofra Archer's services in Test cricket for the last four years, highlighting the importance of how a coach needs his star player in the setup. The right-arm speedster has been included in the playing XI for the third Test against India after a four-year absence, marred by injuries.

Jofra Archer has had his eyes on a red-ball return for quite a while, but the trend of recurring injuries and setbacks, confined him to white-ball cricket for country and franchise. He played sporadic red-ball cricket in the County Championship for Sussex, but had to be patient to get back into the England side.

Archer is yet to play under the current setup established by skipper Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, as they took charge in mid-2022.

Harmison outlined how former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola needed their star players to achieve success, and the ramifications if they were absent for a four-year period like Archer has been.

"Obviously, it is massive news. Unfortunately for Jofra, he brings all these headlines to himself because he is that good. From where he's come to the injury setbacks that he has had, how many times he has had to work hard, how many times he has been written off, how many times he has been accused of not wanting to play Test match cricket, which I think is a little bit disrespectful to the boy, to get him to a position to play at Lord's is brilliant," Harmison said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"I've questioned the medical team, I really have, I'll be brutally honest. I've questioned them, and how he has been looked after. I mean, Jurgen Klopp would've never gone 4 years without Mo Salah. Pep Guardiola, the same without Kevin de Bruyne," he added.

Both the aforementioned famous modern-day football links have come to a close, though. Jürgen Klopp left his post as Liverpool manager after the 2023-24 season, while Kevin de Bruyne left Manchester City in 2025 following a storied ten-year career, to join Napoli on a free transfer.

"Certainly not limiting him to four- or five-over spell" - Ben Stokes on Jofra Archer ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Jofra Archer does not have much red-ball cricket under his belt ahead of his highly anticipated return. He featured in a sole County Championship fixture for Sussex against Durham, finishing with figures of 1-32 off 18 overs.

“That’ll be a call made in the moment, as it is with anyone. If someone’s looking dangerous, you might give them an extra over or two. But there are no set plans or restrictions — certainly not limiting him to four- or five-over spells. We’ll see how it plays out on the day,” England captain Ben Stokes said during the pre-match press conference (via The Hindu).

The third Test between India and England will be held at Lord's, where Archer had made his debut, back in 2019. The match is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 10, with the series level at 1-1.

