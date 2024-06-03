"Just no ability to assess the situation and adapt" - Fans react as Sri Lanka are bundled out for 77 runs in SA vs SL 2024 T20 World Cup clash 

Sri Lanka endured a horrid outing with the bat against South Africa in their opening group stage encounter in the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on Monday, June 3. The Wanindu Hasaranga-led side were skittled out for just 77 runs after opting to bat first, which marks their lowest total in the format.

Sri Lanka looked uncomfortable on the tricky batting surface from the word go, but also failed to assess the conditions and adapt accordingly. South Africa made the most of the situation, and their potent bowling unit gave the opposition no chance to create any sort of momentum or platform to build upon.

The subcontinent side only recorded 24 runs in the powerplay and were stranded with just 40 runs on the board at the halfway stage of the innings. Only three batters were able to record double figures, while the entire performance included only six boundaries in total.

Fans could not process what they were witnessing and lashed out at Sri Lanka's batters for their disastrous display. Here are some of the reactions on social media.

"Batting first when they have no idea of what the pitch is gonna offer with such a thin batting line up is beyond imagination," one tweet read

"Just swinging like morons anytime you get under pressure," one fan remarked.

"Srilanka is batting even worse than an associate nation," another tweet read.

Sri Lanka have an uphill task in the second innings

Sri Lanka's strength is certainly their bowling unit, and it is not a surface conducive for batting. However, the set target looks well below par, at least on paper, and the bowlers will have to put in a historic display to make the Proteas work hard during the run chase.

"Glad for him. The way the guys handled things was phenomenal. The way Aiden marshalled the troops was exceptional. There is some movement for seamers, but if you apply yourself," Ottneil Baartman said during the innings break.

Kusal Mendis was Sri Lanka's top scorer with 19 runs to his name, but took 30 deliveries to score those runs. Anrich Nortje was the pick of the South African bowlers, ending with impressive figures of 4/7, while the rest of the bowling attack also boasted brilliant spells.

