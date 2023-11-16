“Just the after-effects of dengue” - Shubman Gill on suffering from cramps during the IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semi-final

Team India opener Shubman Gill attributed his decision to retire hurt in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand to the “after-effects of dengue” and the humid conditions in Mumbai. He, however, confirmed that he is fit for the World Cup final to be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Batting first, the Men in Blue posted 397/4 as Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer slammed tons. Gill, who contributed 80*, retired hurt on 79 in the 23rd over of India’s innings, before returning to bat towards the end of the innings.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Gill opened up on his decision to walk off the field due to fitness issues.

"It started with cramps and then I pulled my hamstring a little bit. It was quite humid and just the after-effects of dengue,” he explained.

It may be recalled that Gill missed India’s first two World Cup matches after suffering from dengue. Explaining how the illness has affected him, the opener stated that he has lost a bit of muscle mass.

"I have honestly not really adjusted anything in terms of my batting but because I have lost a bit of muscle mass, I think the reserve that I used to have before the dengue has decreased a little bit. You do get cramps when you're playing in humid conditions, but for me [it] happens after a long period of time, not so soon. But because I think I've lost a bit of muscle mass; the reserve has gone down a bit," the 24-year-old elaborated.

After Gill’s exit, Kohli and Shreyas added 163 runs to keep Team India ahead in the contest.

“It didn't matter whether I made a century or not” - Gill on missing out on three figures

While Kohli and Shreyas hit hundreds, Gill also had the chance to do the same until he walked off after suffering from cramps. He only came back to bat with five balls remaining in India’s innings. The opener, however, expressed satisfaction at playing his role for the team.

"If I didn't get cramp, maybe I would have scored a hundred,” he admitted. “But I think the total we were trying to reach, irrespective of whether I scored a hundred or not, we reached there. We had a hope of scoring around 400, we had expectations that by the 25th-30th over we should have scored these many runs, and we did that, so it didn't matter whether I made a century or not,” Gill went on to add.

The elegant batter struck eight fours and three sixes in his knock before being forced off the field due to cramps.