"Just another excuse to celebrate 𝐘𝐎𝐔!"- Rohit Sharma's special birthday wish for his wife Ritika Sajdeh

Team India captain Rohit Sharma sent heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, through a special post on Instagram. Ritika Sajdeh is celebrating her 36th birthday on Thursday (December 21).

Rohit is currently in South Africa preparing for the upcoming crucial two-match Test series. Ritika and their daughter Samiara Sharma are also accompanying him.

The stalwart has been away from the field for the last month after losing the 2023 World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad. During that time, he missed the T20I series against Australia and the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour. The 36-year-old took some time off to rejuvenate himself after grueling months of cricket as he vacationed in the UK with his family.

Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a couple of endearing pictures to wish his wife on her birthday along with a special caption. He wrote:

"Just another excuse to celebrate 𝐘𝐎𝐔! ♥️ Happy Birthday Rits 🎂🤗🍀"

"He has virtually built this team as a captain"- Irfan Pathan on Rohit Sharma being removed as MI captain

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan credited Mumbai Indians' success in IPL to Rohit Sharma and lauded his leadership abilities. He opined that Rohit's stature at MI is as big as Dhoni's at CSK. During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan said:

"Firstly, Rohit Sharma's stature at MI is as big as MS Dhoni's at CSK. He has virtually built this team as a captain with his blood and sweat. He has contributed a lot. He was involved a lot in team meetings."

On Rohit's leadership skills, Pathan added:

"He is an outstanding captain. I consider him a bowler's captain who has taken this team forward for many years. The team they had last year, how many people would have believed that they could qualify with that team, and he got them to qualify as a captain."

