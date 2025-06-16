“Just behind Bumrah among the best bowlers” - Michael Vaughan’s massive praise for star pacer after SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has lauded South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada for his heroics in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia. Calling the Proteas speedster a ‘world-class bowler,’ Vaughan put him only behind World No. 1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

The remarks came as Rabada returned with nine wickets in the championship match, including a five-wicket haul, as the Temba Bavuma-led side beat the Aussies by five wickets to end their 27-year-long ICC trophy drought.

Vaughan wrote in his Fox Sports column:

“One thing that we must bear in mind is that South Africa have Kagiso Rabada, a genuinely world-class bowler who ruthlessly exploited Australia’s weaknesses. I’d place him alongside Pat Cummins and just behind Bumrah among the best bowlers in the world. England don’t have anyone who belongs in that bracket.”

Kagiso Rabada is second in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers. The 30-year-old has 336 scalps in 71 Tests with the help of 17 five-wicket hauls.

“A great generation can retire all at once” – Michael Vaughan on Australia’s WTC 2025-27 cycle

Michael Vaughan also wondered whether Australia are likely to lose senior players since many of them are on the wrong side of 30. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned some of these players might quit after the Ashes 2025-26.

In the same column, the 50-year-old wrote:

“I look at Australia and wonder if they are heading towards a barren period like they had around the 2010/11 Ashes. Three great players retired at the end of the 2006/07 Ashes, and a load more followed not long after. A great generation can retire all at once.”

“I don’t think it will happen before this year’s Ashes, but I would be looking for some regeneration if I was Australia. It’s tricky these days, because players have such big contracts they don’t want to give up, so sometimes the management need to make tough decisions,” he added.

The Ashes 2025-26 will be played in Australia from November 21, 2025, to January 8, 2026.

Senior players by age for Australia in Test cricket are:

Usman Khawaja – 38

Nathan Lyon – 37

Steve Smith – 36

Scott Boland – 36

Josh Hazlewood – 34

Pat Cummins – 32

