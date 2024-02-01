"Just don't doubt yourself" - Dhruv Jurel opens up on advice he received from MS Dhoni

Uttar Pradesh keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel earned his maiden India call-up after being added to the squad for the first two Tests of the ongoing five-match home series against England.

Jurel recently spoke about a piece of advice that he received from Dhoni last year. He recalled that the former India captain asked him to keep things simple and just focus on watching the ball.

He also mentioned that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper suggested that there should not be room for any self-doubt. Speaking to Jio Cinema, Jurel said:

"I have always been the biggest fan of MS Dhoni. Last year, I got a chance to speak to him and I asked him, 'What is your mindset when you are going inside?'. He simply said, 'Just watch the ball and play. Don't think about anything. Whatever pressure is coming, it's coming from outside. You just have to visualise how you are going to play a bowler. Just let it be, get your preparation done, and just watch the ball. You have already done so much, that's why you are here, just don't doubt yourself, go out and play, and express yourself. Don't worry about the result, focus on the process.'"

Dhruv Jurel was not part of India's playing XI in the Test series opener against England in Hyderabad, as KS Bharat got the not over him for the keeper-batter's role. The hosts suffered a 28-run defeat, failing to chase down a 231-run target in the fourth innings.

"I was literally in shock" - Dhruv Jurel on his maiden India call-up

Talking about his Team India selection, Dhruv Jurel stated that he didn't expect his name to feature in the squad for the England series. He mentioned that he was shocked after getting to know that he had been selected for the first two Tests.

Speaking about how he got to know about his maiden India call-up, Jurel said:

"We were having practice that day and it ended late in the evening. So, I was just going to sleep, and I casually opened BCCI TV and saw my name in the announced squad. I was literally in shock. Every kid playing cricket dreams of playing for the Indian national team. While seeing my name, I thought that I am living a dream."

Dhruv Jurel also expressed excitement over the possibility of playing against his former Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammate and former England captain Joe Root. Suggesting that he would be overjoyed to make his debut against a strong team like England, he added:

"I am looking forward to play against Joe Root because he was with us last year in Rajasthan Royals. If I get a chance to debut, the biggest thing is I am playing against England. Since childhood, you dream of playing international cricket, especially against a big side."

The second Test between India and England will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam from February 02 to 06.

