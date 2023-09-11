“Just can't get him out of my mind” - Wasim Akram’s hilariously bizarre explanation of why Virat Kohli comes in his dreams

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has come up with a hilarious take on why Virat Kohli comes in his dreams. He explained that the Indian batting star gets so much space on the television screen that he just can’t get Kohli out of his mind.

India faced Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Pakistan won the toss and bowled first. However, only 24.1 overs were possible before rain interrupted proceedings and did not allow further play. The match will resume on the reserve day on Monday.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Akram shared his thoughts on Kohli’s popularity and narrated a rather bizarre interaction with the former Indian captain.

"Today, [Sunday] I walked past him and told Virat Kohli that you come in my dreams now. He replied saying 'what do you mean Wasim bhai? I told him because I see so much of you all on the television screen. I just can't get him out of my mind,” he stated.

Kohli was batting on 8 off 16 balls when rain stopped play in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Sunday. KL Rahul was giving him company on 17 off 28 balls.

“Virat, Babar, Shaheen and all these match winners” - Wasim Akram

While sharing his thoughts on the India vs Pakistan rivalry, Akram opined that Kohli, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are all match-winners. He, however, went on to add that even the youngsters will be keen to make their presence felt in India-Pakistan clashes.

"Virat, Babar, Shaheen and all these match winners, they play this game for these moments – India vs Pakistan. I mean, for Pakistan everybody wants to perform and vice-versa. This is just made or break. Not for guys like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam but for young guys. These games are fun. Yesterday, the whole Colombo was buzzing,” the Pakistan legend commented.

Sent into bat in Colombo, India got off to a great start as openers Rohit Sharma (56 off 49) and Shubman Gill (58 off 52) added 121 for the first wicket in 16.4 overs. Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi dismissed Rohit and Gill, respectively, in quick succession.

The India-Pakistan Super 4 match will resume from where play ended on Sunday.