"Just a poor overrated opener" - Fans extremely disappointed with Shubman Gill after Kyle Jamieson cleans him up for the second time in the first Test

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill got clean bowled yet again in the second innings of the Kanpur Test to give New Zealand something before the end of Day 3. Kyle Jamieson dismissed Gill in a similar fashion in the first innings of this Test as well.

Spinner Axar Patel (5/62) bowled magnificently on Day Five and picked up his fifth 5-wicket haul in Test cricket to give the home team a crucial lead of 49 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin (3/82) bowled the testing line consistently and put sustained pressure on batters throughout the day. Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with one wicket each to complement Ashwin and Axar Patel's efforts.

New Zealand eventually got all-out for 296 just before stumps on Day Three. Team India management would have ideally wanted openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal to play out the remaining five overs safely and end the day on a high. But Kyle Jamieson's delivery beat the inside edge of Gill and dislodged the stumps to give an early breakthrough to the Kiwis.

Fans were left frustrated after witnessing Gill's repeated failures as an opener. They took to Twitter to point out similarities in his recent dismissals. Here are some of the best reactions after the play on Day Three of the first Test between India and New Zealand.

A l V Y @9seventy3 Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have similar test average. Gill opens and Saha bats at 7/8. Gill is Generational Talent and Saha is worst batsman. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have similar test average. Gill opens and Saha bats at 7/8. Gill is Generational Talent and Saha is worst batsman.

Krishmv @krishmv2u #INDvsNZ Why is @ShubmanGill playing like Prithvi Shaw...can't face good length in coming delivery and he is opener 🤷🤔 #INDvsNZ Why is @ShubmanGill playing like Prithvi Shaw...can't face good length in coming delivery and he is opener 🤷🤔

Siddharth Jha @Siddhar18240017 Shubman Gill needs to spend a lot of time at nets with Rahul Dravid for next few weeks before going to South Africa. #INDvNZ Shubman Gill needs to spend a lot of time at nets with Rahul Dravid for next few weeks before going to South Africa. #INDvNZ https://t.co/T7XsWlVbNI

mantisshr @mantisshr @un_dead12

At least with Prithvi Shaw we know what he is going to do

but with shubman gill, he can't play pace+ he can't play spin either. @mufaddal_vohra Even worse than him.At least with Prithvi Shaw we know what he is going to dobut with shubman gill, he can't play pace+ he can't play spin either. @un_dead12 @mufaddal_vohra Even worse than him.At least with Prithvi Shaw we know what he is going to do but with shubman gill, he can't play pace+ he can't play spin either.

Kartik @Kartik_1987 Death, Taxes and Shubman gill getting cleaned up are sureties in life. He's so NOT the future of Indian cricket. Overrated. #INDvsNZ Death, Taxes and Shubman gill getting cleaned up are sureties in life. He's so NOT the future of Indian cricket. Overrated. #INDvsNZ

Rajdeep Ghosh @rajdeep_ghosh @ShubmanGill have supported you a lot...but cant anymore, same way of dissmisal no big runs...probably u will get dropped, play ranji and polish the skills..best of luck mate..see u if u come back again @ShubmanGill have supported you a lot...but cant anymore, same way of dissmisal no big runs...probably u will get dropped, play ranji and polish the skills..best of luck mate..see u if u come back again

Abilash Kumar @abilashk99 Is Shubman Gill planting his leg too much?? He is getting too many times bowled by being stationary in his position.



Shubman Gill is someone who trusts his footwork so much in his Under-19 WC. Hoping you work it on it man you are delightful better to watch man. Is Shubman Gill planting his leg too much?? He is getting too many times bowled by being stationary in his position. Shubman Gill is someone who trusts his footwork so much in his Under-19 WC. Hoping you work it on it man you are delightful better to watch man.

Gaurav R. Pradhan @gauravprad While there's no question about Shubman Gill's talent, is he working on correcting the flaw? Shreyas Iyer hit a century on debut. Gill hasn't reached century mark yet. The pattern of his dismissal is clear. There's no doubt Ruturaj Gaikwad will pounce if Gill falters. #INDvsNZ While there's no question about Shubman Gill's talent, is he working on correcting the flaw? Shreyas Iyer hit a century on debut. Gill hasn't reached century mark yet. The pattern of his dismissal is clear. There's no doubt Ruturaj Gaikwad will pounce if Gill falters. #INDvsNZ

Hemant @Sportscasmm #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #INDvNZ



In-swing deliveries problem for Prithvi Shaw hence replaced by Shubman Gill at the top like: In-swing deliveries problem for Prithvi Shaw hence replaced by Shubman Gill at the top like: #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #INDvNZ In-swing deliveries problem for Prithvi Shaw hence replaced by Shubman Gill at the top like: https://t.co/GRrA6BYgDu

_𝐃`🕊️ @RP17_4EVER Gill in india against NZ. Shaw in nz against NZ Gill in india against NZ. Shaw in nz against NZ https://t.co/O9T5Akwb00

A l V Y @9seventy3 Hardik Pandya has better test average than Shubman Gill Hardik Pandya has better test average than Shubman Gill https://t.co/zadr1hAmkf

Mustafa @mustafahaji__ Shubman Gill in India



5 matches

172 runs 🦁🦁

Avg 21.50 🦁🦁

0 hundreds 🦁🦁

2 ducks 🦁🦁 Shubman Gill in India 5 matches 172 runs 🦁🦁Avg 21.50 🦁🦁0 hundreds 🦁🦁2 ducks 🦁🦁

Nikhilesh Korrapati @Nikhilesh2306 #INDvNZ It will be irritating...when you get out on same delively for 2 times in a match..... #Shubmangill It will be irritating...when you get out on same delively for 2 times in a match.....#Shubmangill #INDvNZ

"Shubman Gill dismissal will somewhere punch the Indian team" - Pragyan Ojha

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha opined that Shubman Gill's departure on the stroke of stumps was not an ideal end for the home team. Ojha felt that India dominated the proceedings the whole day and they would have been in a much better position if they hadn't lost the wicket of Gill.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at Stump's on Day Three, Pragyan Ojha said:

"The Shubman Gill dismissal will somewhere punch the Indian team. If you've played great the whole day, you want to end the day's play on a good note. So that might dampen the team's spirits at stumps."

Team India are currently on 14/1 after five overs in their second innings, with Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) and Mayank Agarwal (4) at the crease. The team management will be hoping for decent middle-order batters tomorrow so that they can put on a defendable target against New Zealand in the last innings.

