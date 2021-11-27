×
Create
Notifications

"Just a poor overrated opener" - Fans extremely disappointed with Shubman Gill after Kyle Jamieson cleans him up for the second time in the first Test

Fans were extremely disappointed with Shubman Gill after his dismissal in the second innings.
Fans were extremely disappointed with Shubman Gill after his dismissal in the second innings.
Balakrishna
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 27, 2021 06:29 PM IST
News

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill got clean bowled yet again in the second innings of the Kanpur Test to give New Zealand something before the end of Day 3. Kyle Jamieson dismissed Gill in a similar fashion in the first innings of this Test as well.

Spinner Axar Patel (5/62) bowled magnificently on Day Five and picked up his fifth 5-wicket haul in Test cricket to give the home team a crucial lead of 49 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin (3/82) bowled the testing line consistently and put sustained pressure on batters throughout the day. Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with one wicket each to complement Ashwin and Axar Patel's efforts.

New Zealand eventually got all-out for 296 just before stumps on Day Three. Team India management would have ideally wanted openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal to play out the remaining five overs safely and end the day on a high. But Kyle Jamieson's delivery beat the inside edge of Gill and dislodged the stumps to give an early breakthrough to the Kiwis.

Fans were left frustrated after witnessing Gill's repeated failures as an opener. They took to Twitter to point out similarities in his recent dismissals. Here are some of the best reactions after the play on Day Three of the first Test between India and New Zealand.

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have similar test average. Gill opens and Saha bats at 7/8. Gill is Generational Talent and Saha is worst batsman.
#INDvsNZ Why is @ShubmanGill playing like Prithvi Shaw...can't face good length in coming delivery and he is opener 🤷🤔
Y don't they work on their flawed techniques?🤔Is #Shubmangill really a good option as a opening batter? Gets out in a similar way.He will be good at No 4, 5 or 6?🤔Excellent from #KyleJamieson, poor from shubman gill.#INDvsNZ#INDvsNZ #INDvsNZTestSeries @BCCI
Shubman Gill needs to spend a lot of time at nets with Rahul Dravid for next few weeks before going to South Africa. #INDvNZ https://t.co/T7XsWlVbNI
@un_dead12 @mufaddal_vohra Even worse than him.At least with Prithvi Shaw we know what he is going to do but with shubman gill, he can't play pace+ he can't play spin either.
Death, Taxes and Shubman gill getting cleaned up are sureties in life. He's so NOT the future of Indian cricket. Overrated. #INDvsNZ
Gill fans right now 😁😁#Shubmangill #IndianCricket https://t.co/pwApB20iJw
@ShubmanGill have supported you a lot...but cant anymore, same way of dissmisal no big runs...probably u will get dropped, play ranji and polish the skills..best of luck mate..see u if u come back again
Just a poor overrated opener#ShubhmanGill#Cricket #CricketTwitter #IndianCricket #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ twitter.com/mantisshr/stat…
Is Shubman Gill planting his leg too much?? He is getting too many times bowled by being stationary in his position. Shubman Gill is someone who trusts his footwork so much in his Under-19 WC. Hoping you work it on it man you are delightful better to watch man.
While there's no question about Shubman Gill's talent, is he working on correcting the flaw? Shreyas Iyer hit a century on debut. Gill hasn't reached century mark yet. The pattern of his dismissal is clear. There's no doubt Ruturaj Gaikwad will pounce if Gill falters. #INDvsNZ
#INDvsNZ #NZvIND #INDvNZ In-swing deliveries problem for Prithvi Shaw hence replaced by Shubman Gill at the top like: https://t.co/GRrA6BYgDu
Gill in india against NZ. Shaw in nz against NZ https://t.co/O9T5Akwb00
Hardik Pandya has better test average than Shubman Gill https://t.co/zadr1hAmkf
Shubman Gill in India 5 matches 172 runs 🦁🦁Avg 21.50 🦁🦁0 hundreds 🦁🦁2 ducks 🦁🦁
@ShubmanGill 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Toaiofs64k
It will be irritating...when you get out on same delively for 2 times in a match.....#Shubmangill #INDvNZ
the upset is so visible on Shubman Gill's face 💔#indvsnz #INDvsNZTestSeries https://t.co/CXUOkakZY6
Overrated #Shubmangill 😶
Laut aao Ro-KL,missing you in opening!!! #RohitSharma #KLRahul #INDvsNZ https://t.co/bgNLCXtVDd
Very well bowled @akshar2026 I'm sure you're gonna sleep well tonight 😄 #INDvNZ https://t.co/2iw4r3S9Bp

"Shubman Gill dismissal will somewhere punch the Indian team" - Pragyan Ojha

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha opined that Shubman Gill's departure on the stroke of stumps was not an ideal end for the home team. Ojha felt that India dominated the proceedings the whole day and they would have been in a much better position if they hadn't lost the wicket of Gill.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at Stump's on Day Three, Pragyan Ojha said:

"The Shubman Gill dismissal will somewhere punch the Indian team. If you've played great the whole day, you want to end the day's play on a good note. So that might dampen the team's spirits at stumps."

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Team India are currently on 14/1 after five overs in their second innings, with Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) and Mayank Agarwal (4) at the crease. The team management will be hoping for decent middle-order batters tomorrow so that they can put on a defendable target against New Zealand in the last innings.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी