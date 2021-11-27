"Just a poor overrated opener" - Fans extremely disappointed with Shubman Gill after Kyle Jamieson cleans him up for the second time in the first Test

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill got clean bowled yet again in the second innings of the Kanpur Test to give New Zealand something before the end of Day 3. Kyle Jamieson dismissed Gill in a similar fashion in the first innings of this Test as well.
Spinner Axar Patel (5/62) bowled magnificently on Day Five and picked up his fifth 5-wicket haul in Test cricket to give the home team a crucial lead of 49 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin (3/82) bowled the testing line consistently and put sustained pressure on batters throughout the day. Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with one wicket each to complement Ashwin and Axar Patel's efforts.
New Zealand eventually got all-out for 296 just before stumps on Day Three. Team India management would have ideally wanted openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal to play out the remaining five overs safely and end the day on a high. But Kyle Jamieson's delivery beat the inside edge of Gill and dislodged the stumps to give an early breakthrough to the Kiwis.
Fans were left frustrated after witnessing Gill's repeated failures as an opener. They took to Twitter to point out similarities in his recent dismissals. Here are some of the best reactions after the play on Day Three of the first Test between India and New Zealand.
"Shubman Gill dismissal will somewhere punch the Indian team" - Pragyan Ojha
Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha opined that Shubman Gill's departure on the stroke of stumps was not an ideal end for the home team. Ojha felt that India dominated the proceedings the whole day and they would have been in a much better position if they hadn't lost the wicket of Gill.
Speaking to Cricbuzz at Stump's on Day Three, Pragyan Ojha said:
"The Shubman Gill dismissal will somewhere punch the Indian team. If you've played great the whole day, you want to end the day's play on a good note. So that might dampen the team's spirits at stumps."
Team India are currently on 14/1 after five overs in their second innings, with Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) and Mayank Agarwal (4) at the crease. The team management will be hoping for decent middle-order batters tomorrow so that they can put on a defendable target against New Zealand in the last innings.