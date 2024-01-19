Australia's comprehensive win over West Indies reached an anticlimactic end as veteran opener Usman Khawaja was hit on his jaw by a delivery from pacer Shamar Joseph.

With just one run to win the Test, Khawaja couldn't carry on as the team physio advised him to walk off the field. Joseph's angle from around the wicket, coupled with the steep bounce, made it a bit uncomfortable for the opener to fend away the ball, which eventually hit his jaw after a slight deflection off the chest.

However, Usman Khawaja posted a picture on Instagram and reassured fans that he is completely fine. He made a cheeky comment directed at Marnus Labuschagne, claiming that he walked off only to let the right-hander bat.

Here's what Khawaja wrote in his caption:

"Thanks for all the well wishes. I'm fine, just wanted Marnus to have a hit! 👍🏾🤷🏾🤣"

Resuming Day 3 of the 1st Test at 73/6, West Indies couldn't show much resistance. They set a target of just 26, which the hosts chased down without breaking a sweat.

Usman Khawaja needs to pass another concussion Test on Sunday

Cricket Australia (CA) later clarified that Usman Khawaja had passed the concussion test in the dressing room. They also claimed that the scans came out clear, with no fracture detected in the jaw.

However, with the possibility of having a delayed concussion effect, Khawaja will have another test on Sunday. If he clears that test, he will be fit and available to play the second Test of the series in Brisbane.

But if he fails the test, he will need to be sidelined for the concussion protocol period decided by CA (5-8 days). Recently, Australia's Glenn Maxwell missed the 2023 World Cup game against England due to a similar concussion-related incident after a freak golf accident.

