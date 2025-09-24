"Justice for Sanju Samson" - Top 10 funny memes as Team India score 168/6 in Asia Cup 2025 match vs Bangladesh 

By Balakrishna
Modified Sep 24, 2025 22:47 IST
Fans react after first innings IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 match. (Images: X - @BCCI, @NotHomelander1, @GemsOfCricket, @RealWahidaAFG)
Fans react after first innings IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 match. (Images: X - @BCCI, @NotHomelander1, @GemsOfCricket, @RealWahidaAFG)

Team India reached 168 for six in the first innings of the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Both teams have won one game each going into this encounter. Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka, while India overpowered Pakistan in their opening Super Four matches over the past week.

Men in Blue started well by scoring 112 in 11 overs. However, Abhishek Sharma's departure in the following over turned things around as the Bangladesh bowlers made a comeback to restrict India to 168. The first innings action entertained the fans, who shared hilarious memes to express their views about the engaging contest between bat and ball.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Justice for Sanju Samson," a fan wrote on X.
Trending
Abhishek Sharma's 75 helps India register a respectable 1st innings total in Asia Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh

Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first in the contest. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a good start to Men in Blue yet again with a 77-run opening partnership in 6.2 overs. Gill looked in good touch, scoring 29 in 19 balls before perishing in the sixth over while attempting a big shot.

Abhishek continued in the same vein at the other end, continuing to inflict more damage on the bowling team with magnificent stroke-play. En route to 75 (37), Sharma smashed five sixes and six fours before getting run out at the start of the 12th over.

It proved to be a turning point as India lost their momentum after his dismissal, with new batters struggling to find their rhythm against the old ball. Hardik Pandya (38) chipped in with a valuable knock in the last phase of the innings to help his team put on a respectable total of 168 on the scoreboard.

Rishad Hossain scalped two wickets and starred for Bangladesh in the bowling department. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mohammad Saifuddin picked up one wicket apiece.



