"Media speculation on my future has taken an enormous toll on my family" - Justin Langer

Outgoing Australian coach Justin Langer has revealed that continued speculation over his future has taken a toll on his family. But the former Australia opener said he is at peace with his decision to step down from the role.

Langer stepped down from the Australia head coach post on Saturday, declining a short-term extension in his contract. Cricket Australia thanked the 51-year old for his contributions and chief Nick Hockley conceded that the need for unity was a factor behind his departure.

Stating in his resignation letter, as reported by The Australian, he said the media speculation around his tenure in the last 12 months unsettled his family. The West Australian, whose coaching methods have been reported as 'too intense', apologized for it and wished the players luck.

"There has been a great deal of media speculation on my future as the Australian men's cricket coach over the last 12 months and this has taken an enormous toll on my family. I hope through this time, and throughout my tenure, I have held myself with integrity and dignity. My life has been built on values of honesty, respect, truth, trust, and performance and if that comes across as 'too intense' at times, I apologize. It is said that in any venture, if you leave things in a better place than when you started, then you have done your job," he stated.

The 105-Test veteran's departure sparked outrage amongst former Australian players like Mitchell Johnson, Ricky Ponting, Brad Hogg and Mark Taylor. Ponting held Cricket Australia responsible for not handling the matter well, while Johnson took aim at Test skipper Pat Cummins, saying he had been 'gutless'.

"I am grateful that today, I am going out on a high" - Justin Langer

Langer further expressed happiness over his achievements as a coach, notably leading Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup and a victorious Ashes campaign amongst others. The West Australian added:

"In terms of 'going out on a high', I am blessed to have been part of a T20 World Cup-winning squad, an Ashes-winning squad, watched the Test team rise to #1 ranked team in the world today, been selected as the Wisden Coach of the Year and been to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame; all this in the last five months. I am grateful that today, I am going out on a high."

On Saturday, along with Langer's departure, Cricket Australia announced that Andrew McDonald will take charge as the interim coach. He will likely lead the national team for their upcoming Pakistan tour.

