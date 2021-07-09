Justin Langer eager to continue as Australia head coach

Justin Langer, who succeeded Darren Lehmann as Australia's head coach in the aftermath of the sandpaper gate incident in 2018, says he is eager to continue in the role even after his current contract ends.

While there has been widespread dissatisfaction in the dressing room about his coaching style, Langer said he is not aware of any such criticisms. Justin Langer asserted that the reports he has received are 'overwhelmingly positive'.

As rumblings of dressing-room discontent continue, Australia Test captain Tim Paine insists coach Justin Langer has the support of the playing group https://t.co/Gg1tuh7RwQ pic.twitter.com/WAvjDyQEyM — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 14, 2021

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, the former opener said:

“If the board and the CEO and high performance manager believe I’m the right person to keep leading us forward, absolutely. I absolutely love my job.

“I didn’t like losing to India in the amazing series, no one likes losing. I’m absolutely committed, I love my job, I love the Australian cricket team, I love the players and I love Australian cricket.

“They’re the things I value most in my life. Hopefully I’ve done a really good job the last three years, that’s been the feedback. Long may that continue."

Justin Langer, whose contract ends next year, has received suggestions from every corner to bring a change in the behavior of the Australian cricketers.

Australia have won 11 of the 22 Tests, 23 of the 44 ODIs and 18 of the 36 T20Is they have played since Langer took over in May 2018.

I would be working hard to make a great Australian team: Justin Langer

The former cricketer has tirelessly worked with domestic cricketers in Australia ever since he retired from professional cricket.

Langer says irrespective of the contract he will continue to work for the betterment of cricket in the country to realize the overall dream of making a great Australian team.

“Until my contract comes up in a year’s time or beyond I’ll be doing what I always do. I’ll be working really hard to help Australian cricket become a great Australian cricket team. That we keep developing heroes because that’s what we’ve all had since we were little kids and the Australian public loves what we’re doing. That’s what we’re all about," Langer said.

Despite recent reports of disharmony among the players, Justin Langer insisted that he is happy to be back at the helm of the side.

Josh Philippe explains the theory behind his very inventive 'switch pull'! pic.twitter.com/Q9ePOVu5Um — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 8, 2021

“We addressed some of those issues. Honestly, I left the camp feeling like Superman,” Langer said.

“It was such a great few days for us in the Gold Coast, it was brilliant," he added.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava