Justin Langer steps down as Australia head coach

Justin Langer has resigned as Australia head coach with immediate effect. The decision ended much-awaited speculation on the 51-year-old's future, which has been under discussion for the last six months.

The former Test opener had an eight-hour meeting with Cricket Australia on Friday. Langer's management group announced on Saturday that their client has handed in his resignation.

Cricket Australia released a statement announcing they had accepted Langer's resignation, further stating that the former opening batter hadn't agreed to a short-term extension and chose to step down.

"Cricket Australia has accepted men’s team head coach Justin Langer's resignation, which was received today. Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept. CA would like to thank Justin for his outstanding leadership since he became Australian men's team coach in 2018 and for guiding the team to the T20 World Cup title last year and the 4-0 Ashes victory," a CA statement said.

Langer's resignation means assistant coach Andrew McDonald will take charge of the team on the upcoming Pakistan tour. On Friday, CA approved the side's first Pakistan tour in 24 years to play in all three formats.

Justin Langer refused CA's short-term extension

Cricket Australia thanked the West Australian for his contributions and further said he turned down a short-term contract extension by handing in his resignation.

The statement further read:

"Justin is not only a legend of the game but an outstanding individual. The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures. The extension was approved by the CA Board and was put to Justin last night. It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year. Justin informed CA this morning he was not accepting the offer and would resign with immediate effect."

The 105-Test veteran could succeed Chris Silverwood as England's head coach. ECB's interim managing director Andrew Strauss hinted at the same after former England skipper Michael Vaughan endorsed his appointment.

