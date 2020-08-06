Wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat is preparing himself for a spot in the Indian Test squad which will travel to Australia later this year. He is confident on the back of some consistent performances for the India 'A' side during the tour of New Zealand this February.

Speaking to Sportstar, KS Bharat said that domestic matches could have been ideal preparation before the players embark on the Australian tour. But, it looks highly unlikely at the moment due to the pandemic situation.

“Well, given the pandemic scare, I am not sure about any domestic competition before we embark on the Australian tour. Ideally, it would be great for any cricketer to have that. But, again, I am backing myself based on the consistent,” KS Bharat said.

WATCH: Talk about a stunning one-handed catch! 👏👏



Andhra skipper K S Bharat takes a sensational catch as Gujarat lose Priyank Panchal.



Video of that catch

The Andhra wicketkeeper has been training at the Andhra Cricket Association's Test match centre following all the safety guidelines. KS Bharat opened up that he is not worried about selection, but his preparation is well on the way for any opportunity that may come along.

“I am preparing to face the challenges which will come my way at the highest competitive level. My job is to do well on the field for any team and in any format of the game,” KS Bharat said.

“Honestly, I am getting ready for any call if any IPL franchisee seeks replacement in case of any emergency. But, the bigger goal is to make it to the Test squad for the forthcoming Australian tour,” KS Bharat added.

KS Bharat’s experience with the National side

Thank you for nominating me @coach_rsridhar Sir . Here are some of my favourite drills .

indiancricketteam #homeworkout #wicketkeeping#drills https://t.co/74vo5Um15C — KonaSrikarBharat (@KonaBharat) June 21, 2020

The 26-year-old was called up twice to the national side as back-up recently. In November 2019, KS Bharat was added to India's Test squad as a cover for Wriddhiman Saha for the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh.

The second call came when Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion in January 2020. He was added to the ODI squad against Australia on that occasion. KS Bharat is really happy that he was in the radar of the national selectors.

“The fact that I am on the radar of national selectors was further strengthened when I was there with the Indian team for the pink ball Test against Bangladesh. One of the priceless moments was when I was asked to hold aloft the trophy too by Virat Bhayya (captain Virat Kohli),” KS Bharat told Sportstar.

Speaking about his experience in the Indian dressing room, the soft-spoken wicketkeeper said that Rohit Sharma provided a lot of moral support during his stint with the team.

“The kind of moral support I got from Rohit Bhayya lifted my morale,” KS Bharat said.

Playing for Andhra in the Ranji Trophy, KS Bharat has scored over 4000 runs in 78 matches including 9 centuries. He is also the first wicketkeeper-batsman in Ranji Trophy history to make a triple century.