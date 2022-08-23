"Kaafi difficult time tha mere liye" - When Rishabh Pant opened up about the time he wasn't considered good enough for the Indian team

Rishabh Pant made a name for himself with his aggressive batting very early into his international career. The young wicketkeeper-batter is currently one of the global stars in world cricket.

Pant tasted early success in the U-19 World Cup in 2016 and was fast-tracked into the Indian team when he made his T20I debut the following year. Subsequently, he made his ODI and Test debut in 2018.

While he possessed some unreal talent, Pant flattered to deceive in international cricket. He was soon left out of the squad across formats, owing to inconsistent returns with the bat against New Zealand in 2019. The Delhi-born cricketer was subjected to humiliation across media portals, with many questioning whether his career was over without any regard for Pant's mental wellness.

In an interview with MW Magazine last year, Pant, 21 at the time, stressed that it was a difficult period for him. Throwing light on that time, he stated:

“I was feeling very low in life. I was thinking, 'Some time back, I was India’s only wicketkeeper across all three formats.' I was dropped from T20Is and ODIs, and even Test matches. Kaafi difficult time tha mere liye (I had a very difficult time)."

LAXMAN SINGH RATHORE @laxman_vk18

Congratulations & all the best skipper

#rishabhpant #IndianCricketTeam From shouting mahi mahi when he drop catches to become captain of Indian team a inspiration journey of rishabh pantCongratulations & all the best skipper @RishabhPant17 From shouting mahi mahi when he drop catches to become captain of Indian team a inspiration journey of rishabh pant 👏👏Congratulations & all the best skipper @RishabhPant17 #rishabhpant #IndianCricketTeam https://t.co/zzmPMFo98B

Pant has worked tirelessly on his game to emerge as a better cricketer in the following couple of years. He is currently an integral part of the national side and is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 followed by the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

"Let’s get Rishabh Pant in" - Saba Karim backs Pant to captain India in the future

Former cricketer Saba Karim, meanwhile, has backed young Rishabh Pant to lead India across all formats in the future. Pant had already captained the side in the five-match T20I series against South Africa earlier this year and fared well. He also leads his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (DC).

Speaking on SPORTS18 on Monday, Karim stated:

“Very early days! I feel it’s up to the selectors to first figure out whether they want to have one player as an all-format captain and if that is the case then you’re left with multiple options. Number one is KL Rahul because he plays all three formats. Number 2, hot on his heels is Rishabh Pant who’s been exceptional in the past couple of seasons. Now he’s grown into an excellent white-ball player as well."

He added:

“So, you’re left with these two options. But there are so many other things to consider. Number one is for how long Rohit Sharma can continue given his injury woes. So, these things also have to be kept in mind. Are you looking at a young leader? If that’s the case, then let’s get Rishabh Pant in because he’s another player who’ll play all three formats in years to come. So, these are the choices which the selectors have to deal with."

Priyanshu™ @Priyans_17 Indian wicketkeepers with MOM in all 3 formats



Rishabh Pant

End of the List! Indian wicketkeepers with MOM in all 3 formatsRishabh Pant End of the List! https://t.co/fAycbXfMtn

Pant will return to action in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE after being rested for the three ODIs against Zimbabwe.

India will begin their campaign against neighbors Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee