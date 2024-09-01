"Kabhi Zimbabar se mila to bataunga kaise akele innings ko sambhalte hain"- Top 10 funny memes after Day 3 of 2nd1st PAK vs BAN 2024 Test

Bangladesh recovered well after a batting collapse and managed to score 262 runs in their first innings on Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan. It came in Rawalpindi on Sunday, September 1. Pakistan batted first in the contest and got all-out for 274 on Saturday after play was washed out the previous day.

Bangladesh commenced with an overnight score of 10/0 on Sunday. Things went south for them soon after the resumption as Pakistan pacers Khurram Shahzad and Mir Hamza wreaked havoc with sensation bowling display in the opening session. The duo triggered a massive collapse of the visitors' batting line-up, leaving them reeling at 26/6 in 11.3 overs.

Flamboyant keeper-batter Liton Das then rescued Bangladesh from the precarious situation with a counter-attacking partnership of 165 runs with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78). They batted positively even though their team was in deep trouble and managed to get them near the host's total. After frustrating the Pakistan bowlers for more than 40 overs, Mehidy departed in the 52nd over to give the opponents an opening.

Das went on to finish his century at the other in the company of the lower order. He brought down the deficit significantly before perishing after a sensational knock of 138 (228) in the 79th over. Bangladesh eventually got all-out for 262 and conceded a slender lead of 12 runs to the hosts. Khurram Shahzad (6/90), Agha Salman (2/13), and Mir Hamza (2/50) starred for the home side in the bowling department.

Pakistan lost two wickets before stumps on day 3 in 2nd Test against Bangladesh

In their second innings, Pakistan reached 9/2 in 3.4 overs at the stumps on their day of the 2nd Test. They currently have a lead of 21 runs, with two days left in the contest. After a duck in the first innings, opener Abdullah Shafique (3) suffered another failure. Nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad also departed in the fourth over for a duck, which brought things to a halt for the day.

