Kagiso Rabada blind ranks Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc among other legendary ODI pacers

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada blind-ranked fellow seamers Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, and eight others in a recent appearance on the Beard Before Wicket Podcast. Rabada placed his countrymen, Dale Steyn and Shaun Pollock, at No.2 and 3 on the list.

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was fourth on Radaba's ranking, and Starc came in at No. 7. The South African placed himself at the bottom of the top 10, while ranking former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis at the mountain top.

Former Australian seamer Brett Lee came in at No.5, while New Zealand left-armer Trent Boult followed at sixth.

England and Sri Lankan legends, Stuart Broad and Chaminda Vaas, occupied the eighth and ninth spots on Rabada's ranking.

Kagiso Rabada's top 10 ODI pacers:

Waqar Younis Dale Steyn Shaun Pollock Jasprit Bumrah Brett Lee Trent Boult Mitchell Starc Stuart Broad Chaminda Vaas Kagiso Rabada

A statistical look at Kagiso Rabada's top 10 ODI pacers

The top-ranked pacer on Kagiso Rabada's list, Waqar Younis, set ODI cricket on fire with his ability to reverse swing the cherry. The former Pakistan captain is third all-time in ODI wickets with 416 scalps at an average of 23.84, including 13 five-wicket hauls, in 262 games.

Ranked second and third, Steyn and Pollock led the South African attack with the ball in their era. The former finished with 196 ODI wickets at an average of 25.95, while the latter is the sixth all-time wicket-taker in ODIs with 393 scalps at an average of 24.50.

Bumrah continues to dominate world cricket with his ability to thrive at all phases, picking up 149 wickets with an average of 23.55. Rounding Rabada's top five is Brett Lee, who helped Australia win their second consecutive ODI World Cup title in 2003.

The former Aussie pacer finished his stellar ODI career with 380 wickets at an average of 23.36. The two left-armers at No. 6 and 7, Trent Boult and Mitchell Starc, were the leading bowlers in the 2015 ODI World Cup.

The former has picked up 211 wickets at an average of 24.38 in ODIs, while the latter is on 244 wickets at an average of 23.40. Following the duo in the South African's ranking was Broad, who finished his ODI career with 178 wickets at an average of 30.13.

Rabada's ninth-ranked pacer, Chaminda Vaas, is one of only four bowlers to pick up 400 ODI wickets. He finished with 400 scalps at an average of 27.53 in 322 games. Rabada himself is on 168 wickets at an average of 27.45 in 106 matches.

