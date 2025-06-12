Kagiso Rabada dismisses Cameron Green for a duck at the cusp of Tea on Day 2 of SA vs AUS 2025 WTC Final [Watch]

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green endured yet another failure at the No. 3 spot as South Africa's Kagiso Rabada got the better of him once again in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's. The right-handed batter was dismissed for a two-ball duck ahead of the Day 2 Tea Break on Thursday, June 12.

Ad

Green had scored only four runs in the first innings, before nicking a full delivery off to the slip cordon off Rabada's bowling. He was dismissed similarly in the second innings as well, against a length delivery on this occasion that nipped away just a touch.

The batter looked to defend, but played inside the line to get a thick outside edge that flew to Wiaan Mulder at third slip. Rabada had dismissed Usman Khawaja earlier in the same over, and the twin strike gave South Africa some momentum heading into the break, ahead of the final session of the day.

Ad

Trending

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cameron Green's return to international cricket after a lengthy back injury has not gone to plan at all. The all-rounder came into the WTC Final with immense promise following a fruitful stint with Gloucestershire.

Australia end the session at 32-2 following Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green's late wickets

South Africa have their hopes entirely pinned on Kagiso Rabada following his heroics in the first innings, along with their poor outing with the bat. The Proteas were bundled out for just 132 in the first innings, handing Australia a valuable lead in the process.

Ad

They will need their other bowlers to step up and support their spearhead if they wish to make a comeback in the final.

With the twin strikes to close out the session, Rabada has taken seven wickets in the contest. At Tea on Day 2, the Men in Yellow are placed at 32-2, with their lead reading 106 runs. Marnus Labuschagne is unbeaten on 16 runs off 48 deliveries, while Steve Smith is new to the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️