Kagiso Rabada gives Afghanistan batter fiery sendoff after knocking him over in AFG vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

South Africa's strike bowler Kagiso Rabada couldn't hold himself back after dismissing Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran after flattening his middle stump during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday. In a video surfaced on social media, the 29-year-old was giving him a fiery send-off as Zadran was making his way back to the dressing room.

The dismissal occurred in the tenth over of the innings as the right-arm speedster clocked a speed of 148.7 kph after being hit for a six in the previous speedster. However, the 23-year-old failed to get his bat anywhere near the ball in the following delivery and the middle stump was out of the ground. It was also Rabada's first wicket of the innings.

Earlier, right-arm seamer Lungi Ngidi had found the top edge of Rahmanullah Gurbaz's bat and Keshav Maharaj took a simple catch at short fine leg.

Afghanistan chasing a stiff 316 on their Champions Trophy debut

Ryan Rickleton top-scored with 103. (Credits: Getty)

In what is Afghanistan's Champions Trophy debut, they lost the toss and Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma opted to bat first in Karachi. All-rounder Mohammad Nabi was the first to strike for their side, dismissing Tony de Zorzi with the opening ball of his spell. However, South Africa stitched a 129-run partnership to put the opposition on the back foot.

Ryan Rickleton starred with a magnificent 103, while Bavuma (52), Rassie van der Dussen (58,) and Aiden Makram (52) struck half-centuries to get their side to 315/6 in their allotted 50 overs. Nabi also finished as the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan with figures of 10-0-51-2. Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan went wicketless, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Noor Ahmad sanred one scalp apiece.

The Afghans had already beaten South Africa in an ODI series last year in Sharjah; hence, they came with a slight upper hand. Moreover, the Proteas were coming off a five-match losing streak before this game, defeated by Pakistan four times consecutively and once by New Zealand.

