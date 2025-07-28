"Kahin bhi daal de raha hai" - CSK star's brutal dig at England's bowler after ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star R Ashwin pointed out that England speedster Jofra Archer was wayward with his line and length at Old Trafford, Manchester, in the recently concluded drawn fourth Test against India. The fast bowler recorded figures of 23-3-78-1 in India's second innings.

Ashwin noted that Archer didn't seem to be in a good rhythm. It is worth mentioning that the ongoing series marked the 30-year-old's return to England's Test team after four years.

Suggesting that Archer failed to deliver an impactful performance on the crucial Day 5 of the fourth Test, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, 'Ash ki Baat', (from 16:23):

"I have been saying that he is not in good rhythm. His wrist is moving here and there, and the ball is not coming out on the seam. There is no consistency; he is bowling everywhere (Kahi bhi daal de raha hai). He could not pick up the ball and take Ben Stokes' responsibility today, on the Day 5 pitch."

Ashwin also lauded Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar's batting exploits. He highlighted the southpaw countered left-arm spinner Liam Dawson with great aplomb.

Indicating that Dawson is an ordinary bowler compared to the spinners Sundar usually plays against in Chennai, he added (from 2:18):

"Amazing, amazing, amazing. He didn't look in trouble, was judging the ball and leaving it properly against the fast bowlers, and he completely took Liam Dawson out of the game. He was stretching his front foot and going to the pitch of the ball, not letting it turn. When the ball was pitched short, he went back and used his wrists. He is a fine quality player of spin. He plays for Chennai. We have seen a lot of spinners in Chennai, and compared to them, Liam Dawson is pretty ordinary."

England were in a commanding position after claiming a big 311-run first innings lead. They were off to a brilliant start when India walked out to bat on Day 4, with Chris Woakes removing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the first over.

However, India bounced back brilliantly to pull off a draw, finishing 425/4. Ravindra Jadeja (107* off 185 balls), Shubman Gill (103 off 238 balls), and Washington Sundar (101* off 206 balls) hit centuries, while opener KL Rahul scored 90 runs off 230 balls.

England continue leading the five-match series 2-1. With the draw, India gave themselves a chance of leveling the series 2-2 by winning the remaining fifth Test.

"You are saying, 'I am unhappy, so you don't be happy'" - R Ashwin unimpressed by Ben Stokes' antics in on Day 5 ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

England captain Ben Stokes was keen to call off the Test and settle for a draw in the final moments of Day 5. However, India refused the offer as Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were nearing their respective centuries.

Stokes was visibly unhappy with the Indian batters' decision to continue, as the match was already headed towards a draw. Ashwin slammed the English skipper for his actions.

Reacting to the drama, he commented in the same video (from 25:12):

"The definition of double standards was what was shown in the last 10 minutes. I know you can show your frustration; you are frustrated that you can't win the game, you can fight with your players, you can throw your helmet around, hit the wall with your fist after the match, you can throw the bottle around, or do boxing.

"But you are offering a handshake and saying I am frustrated, so you also don't get to your hundred and go away crying. What is this, how can this happen? You are saying, 'I am unhappy, so you don't be happy'."

The gruelling five-match series is set to culminate in London, where the two sides will lock horns at Kennington Oval in the final Test. The match will be played from July 31 to August 4.

