"Kaise kar lete ho yaar?" - Aakash Chopra on JSK's horrible powerplay performances in SA20

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is disappointed with the string of poor performances from the Johannesburg Super Kings (JSK), especially in the powerplay restrictions in the three games that they have played so far.

JSK once again had a poor powerplay, this time against MI Cape Town (MICT) on Saturday, where they lost three wickets. This means that they have lost 11 wickets in the powerplay so far in the tournament, which is by far the most for any team in the SA20 league.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra questioned the quality batters in the top order for JSK. He also believes they need to work on a lot of things to bounce back.

He said:

"JSK have a lot of thinking to do. They have a good enough top three of Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, and Faf du Plessis, but have still lost 11 wickets in 18 overs of powerplay so far in the tournament. Kaise kar lete ho yaar? (How do you make this even possible?)"

JSK didn't show any spine against MICT: Aakash Chopra

JSK were absolutely blown away by the MICT bowlers as they bundled them out for just 105 and then chased down the target comfortably with almost four overs to spare.

The Super Kings have lost two out of their three games so far and will need to bounce back quickly if they want to make it to the final.

On this, Aakash Chopra stated:

"They (JSK) scored 190 once, but since then they have been bowled out for 81 as well. They didn't show any spine against MI Cape Town and have a lot of thinking left to do."

Joburg Super Kings XI: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Leus Du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, George Garton, Gerald Coetzee, Alzarri Joseph, Aaron Phangiso

MI Cape Town XI: Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Sam Curran, George Linde, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan (c), Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Waqar Salamkheil

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes