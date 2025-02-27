"Kam se kam ek match mein to humiliation se bach gaye"- Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan finish last on points table in 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan's last group match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Bangladesh was abandoned after persistent rain at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 27. As a result, both teams opened their account in the points table by sharing one point each. Due to a better net run rate, Bangladesh finished in the third position, while Pakistan occupied the bottom spot on the points table.

Pakistan's campaign concluded without a win in the first ICC tournament hosted by the country in 29 years.

After Thursday's Champions Trophy game was called off, fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram to troll Pakistan by sharing hilarious memes as they finished last in the points table. One of the memes read:

"Kam se kam ek match mein to humiliation se bach gaye" (At least we escaped from getting humiliated in one match)

"We will learn from our mistakes and come back better"- Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan after their campaign ended in the 2025 Champion Trophy

Speaking after their last group match got abandoned, home team skipper Mohammad Rizwan acknowledged that his team disappointed their nation but assured fans that they would learn from their mistakes and make a comeback. Reflecting on their performance in the tournament, Rizwan said:

"It has been raining in the last few days. You can't do anything about it. (On the campaign as a whole) You can learn from your mistakes. Hopefully we can do better on our next tour. We are going to New Zealand. Hopefully we can do well there. (On injuries to Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman) When the guy who performed so well in Australia, South Africa and Zimbabwe gets injured, the team gets disturbed."

He continued:

"But that cannot be an excuse. We need a lot of awareness and professionalism. It was a disappointing campaign. We were here to represent the nation. We have disappointed the nation. We will learn from our mistakes and come back better."

India and New Zealand will square off in the last match of Group A on Sunday (March 2) in Dubai.

