Kane Williamson becomes first New Zealand batter to reach 30th Test century during NZ vs SA 1st Test

Kane Williamson became the first New Zealand batsman to reach 30 Test centuries during Day 1 of the opening Test in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, February 4. The right-handed batter achieved the landmark in his 169th inning. This was his third century against the Proteas and 17th at home in Test cricket.

With the century, Williamson also surpassed Ricky Ponting (170 innings) and Sunil Gavaskar (174 innings) in the top four list for 30 Test tons. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (159 innings), Steve Smith (162 innings), and Matthew Hayden (167 innings) on the list.

Expand Tweet

No other New Zealand batters have scored more than 19 Test centuries (Ross Taylor). Only Smith (32) has more tons than Williamson among active cricketers in Test cricket. Overall, Tendulkar holds the record for most hundreds in the longest format (51).

Notably, Kane Williamson is also the leading run-scorer for the Kiwis in Test cricket, with over 8,300 runs in the format. Ross Taylor is placed second with 7,683 runs in 112 Tests.

Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra tons help New Zealand dominate South Africa after early blows

Centuries from Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra helped New Zealand dominate South Africa after early blows in the opening Test on Sunday. That came as Tom Latham and Devon Conway departed cheaply, scoring 20 off 48 balls and one run off two deliveries, respectively.

At stumps on Day 1, New Zealand were 258/2 after 86 overs. Williamson was unbeaten on 112 off 259, hitting 15 boundaries, while Ravindra was 118 not out of 211, comprising one six and 13 boundaries. Together, the duo have shared a 219-run partnership to recover the hosts from 39/2.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Tshepo Moreki and Dane Paterson bagged one wicket apiece for the Proteas. The visitors are playing a second-string side due to the ongoing SA20.

Follow the NZ vs SA 1st Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App