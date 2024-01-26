Kane Williamson expected to recover in time as New Zealand announce squad for 2-match Test series against South Africa 

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson is poised to recover in time from his hamstring injury that he sustained during the home T20I series against Pakistan, as he makes it into the 14-man squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.

Led by Tim Southee, the squad will play their first home series of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC). The Blackcaps are heavy favorites to bag crucial points, as South Africa have named a second-string squad led by the uncapped Neil Brand to make their ace players available for the ongoing SA20.

Apart from Williamson, the pair of Tom Blundell and Kyle Jamieson are also battling injury issues at the moment. New Zealand have naturally gone pace heavy having returned to home conditions, and as a result, the likes of Henry Nicholls and the spin duo of Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi have been omitted from the squad after they played in the away red-ball series against Bangladesh.

Uncapped Will O'Rourke also marks his presence in the squad, but only for the second Test in Hamilton.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead assured that the visiting South Africa side will not be underestimated as they sport a lot of young faces amid the absence of the usual names.

“It’s an honour to be involved in any Test match and I know the players are looking forward to the start of a big Test summer - in what is a big year of Test cricket home and away. The Proteas are a highly competitive team across formats and, having never won a Test series against them home or away, we expect two stern challenges," Stead said

The coach also spoke about the decision to leave out Nicholls as well as Sodhi and Patel, with New Zealand aiming to forge a spin department with a trio of all-rounders in Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and Mitchell Santner.

"All three players have made strong contributions to Test-winning performances over the past 14 months. But we believe we’ve struck a good balance between experience, and providing opportunities for newer players," Stead added

New Zealand are currently placed fourth in the WTC standings, after having played two Tests in the cycle so far - winning one and losing one.

New Zealand's home series against South Africa will begin from February 4 onwards

The Blackcaps have only won one Test against the Proteas since 2004. The two sides had faced each other in a two-match series in New Zealand during the previous WTC cycle as well. The series ended in a 1-1 draw, as South Africa recorded a 198-run win in the second Test at the Hagley Oval.

The upcoming series will begin with the first Test from January 4 onwards at the Bay Oval, while the second Test is scheduled to take place at the Seddon Park from February 13 onwards.

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke (second Test only), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

