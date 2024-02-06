"Kane Williamson is a machine now" - Fans hail New Zealand star for scoring century in each innings of first Test against South Africa

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson continued his imperious Test form by scoring a second century in the first Test against South Africa at Mount Maunganui. The 33-year-old became only the fifth Kiwi batter to achieve the incredible feat of scoring two centuries in the same Test.

Williamson came to the crease in the second over of the first innings and smashed a majestic 118 off 289 deliveries to propel New Zealand to a mammoth 511-run total.

After dismantling the visitors for a paltry 162, New Zealand batted again without enforcing the follow-on. Unlike the first innings, Williamson was in fifth gear from the get-go, smashing the South African attack for 109 off 132 balls.

Williamson's 31st Test century made him second only to Steve Smith as far as centuries among active cricketers goes. He has scored a century in six of his last ten innings and is New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer in Tests with 8,490 runs at an average of 55.12.

His masterful knock took the Kiwis' lead to 528 runs with two days remaining as they continue to dominate a hapless second-string South African unit.

Fans on Twitter hailed Williamson's remarkable feat in the first Test and his magnificent run of form in Tests.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"It was quite difficult to use the pace on the surface" - Kane Williamson

After his first-innings century, Kane Williamson felt it challenging to use the pace from the Bay Oval pitch against a disciplined South African attack. The 33-year-old took 144 balls to reach his half-century in New Zealand's first essay before accelerating to his century off 241 deliveries.

At the press conference after the end of Day 2, Williamson credited the other batters for upping the ante and keeping the scoreboard ticking.

"We did a lot of groundwork and South Africa were extremely disciplined with the ball. It was quite difficult to use the pace on the surface, so we just wanted to up the run rate from a position of strength. I wasn't able to, which was frustrating, but other guys came in and went through the gears in the middle session," said Williamson.

Williamson was involved in a game-changing 232-run third-wicket partnership with young sensation Rachin Ravindra in New Zealand's first innings. Ravindra notched his maiden Test century and converted it into a double ton by scoring a magnificent 240 off 366 deliveries.

