Kane Williamson returns to lead as New Zealand name full-strength squad for West Indies ODIs

New Zealand have announced a full-strength squad for their upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. Barbados' Kensington Oval will host all three games, starting Wednesday.

In what will be New Zealand's first ODI in the Caribbean since 2014, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Tom Latham and Martin Guptill are back in the 15-man squad. Williamson will lead the visitors in the ODI leg.

Ahead of the next ODI World Cup in India, keeper-batter Tom Latham expects slow and spinning tracks in the Caribbean and feels it could be an ideal preparation for the global tournment. Latham said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"It will be interesting to see what the surfaces are like. Looking at some of the scores in recent times here in one-day cricket, they do vary a little bit, so sure spin will play a part, but we also have a bit of pace in our squad as well."

The left-hander added:

"With the big picture of the World Cup not too far away, so for us, it's about getting used to different conditions. Somewhere here like West Indies, it might be similar to what we are faced with in India."

Williamson hasn't played an ODI since March 2020 against Australia in Sydney. The right-hander has struggled with his elbow in the recent past, forcing him to miss many games.

Southee, meanwhile, last played a 50-over international game in February 2020 against India, while question marks remain over Boult after his recent decision to sacrifice his central contract.

New Zealand's 15-man squad for West Indies ODIs

Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

New Zealand have already won the T20 series (2-1) against the West Indies. They start as clear favourites for the ODI leg as well.

