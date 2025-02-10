Kane Williamson scores his first ODI hundred after over five years in SA vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 match [Watch]

Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson brought up his 14th ODI hundred to lead his side's stiff run-chase in the ongoing second match of the tri-series against South Africa on Monday, February 10, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The classy right-handed batter got to the landmark with a single, completing his first ton in the format since 2019.

The moment came in the 34th over of New Zealand's innings, bowled by right-arm pacer Junior Dala. Batting on 99, Williamson scored the required one run by nudging the ball to deep point. It took him only 72 deliveries to reach the landmark as the Black Caps star followed his patient 58 against Pakistan in the previous game with a ton.

Here's how the veteran batter got to the landmark:

The 34-year-old's last ODI century came in the 2019 World Cup fixture against the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester. He scored 148 runs as the Kiwis beat the West Indies by five runs in a thrilling contest.

Kane Williamson's huge partnership with Devon Conway puts New Zealand on track for victory

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway. (Credits: Black Caps X)

Chasing a stiff 305 for victory, the Kiwis were helped by a 50-run opening partnership before Will Young was dismissed for 19 off 31 deliveries. However, Williamson and the returning Devon Conway dug in to stitch a 187-run stand. Conway, who replaced the injured Rachin Ravindra in the line-up, missed a well-deserved century by three runs as Dala dismissed him.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. South Africa's ODI debutant Matthew Breetzke scored a historic 150, while Wiaan Mulder made a composed 60-ball 64 to lift their side to 304/6 in 50 overs. The Black Caps are already riding high on confidence, having beaten hosts Pakistan by 78 runs in the opening game of the tri-series on Saturday in Lahore.

