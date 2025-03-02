Kane Williamson takes a smart one-handed catch to dismiss Axar Patel and break 98-run partnership in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Kane Williamson took a stunning catch to get rid of Axar Patel in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between New Zealand and India in Dubai on Sunday, March 2. With the catch, he also broke the 98-run partnership between Axar and Shreyas Iyer for the fourth wicket. Axar departed for 42 runs off 61 balls, reducing the Men in Blue to 128/4.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 30th over of India’s innings. Rachin Ravindra bowled a short delivery that spun towards middle and leg. The left-hander tried to guide it down the leg side but top edged it towards short fine leg. Williamson kept his eyes on the ball despite misjudging it in the first place. He leaped and extended his right hand to hold on to the catch.

Watch the video below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel recover India after poor start against the Kiwis in Champions Trophy match

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel recovered India after a poor start against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy clash. The duo stitched together a key partnership after the Men in Blue were reduced to 30/3 inside seven overs. Iyer, in particular, has already scored his half-century. The right-hander will be keen to convert it into a century.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, India's top order of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill departed for 15 (17), 11 (14) and 2 (7), respectively.

At the time of writing, India were 140/4 after 32.3 overs, with Iyer and KL Rahul at the crease. Matt Henry has been the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis, picking up two wickets.

Rohit Sharma and company and Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand have already qualified for the Champions Trophy semifinal. The result of today’s match will decide which team will finish on top of the Group A points table. Meanwhile, South Africa and Australia have already qualified for the semifinals from Group B. The two semifinals will be played on March 4 and 5, respectively.

Follow the IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news