Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam ruled out of WPL 2024, RCB and GG name replacements

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Kanika Ahuja and Gujarat Giants all-rounder Kashvee Gautam will not play in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season. Both all-rounders are dealing with injuries and will not be fit in time for WPL this year.

Gujarat Giants (GG) have roped in uncapped all-rounder Sayali Satghare as a replacement for Kashvee Gautam. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed Shradda Pokharkar as Kanika Ahuja's replacement.

Kashvee Gautam's absence will hurt the Gujarat Giants a lot because they spent ₹2 crore to acquire her services at the WPL 2024 Auction. Gautam was in terrific touch in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, where she returned with 12 wickets. It will be interesting to see how her replacement Sayali Satghare performs in the GG jersey.

On other hand, Kanika Ahuja was a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team last season as well. Ahuja turned up for RCB in WPL 2023, scalping two wickets and scoring 98 runs. Her WPL experience could have helped RCB in the upcoming tournament.

Who is Shradda Pokharkar? All you need to know about Kanika Ahuja's replacement at RCB in WPL 2024

Shradda Pokharkar is a left-arm fast bowler from Maharashtra. She enrolled herself in the WPL 2024 Auction at a reserve price of ₹10 lakh. However, none of the five franchises showed interest in her services. The fast bowler has now earned a deal from the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

In case you didn't know, Shradda Pokharkar has the experience of playing for India D in the Senior Women's Challenger T20 Trophy. She played three matches for India D in the 2022 edition of that domestic event, picking up two wickets with her left-arm pace. Besides, Shradda has even been a part of the Trailblazers team in the now-defunct Women's T20 Challenge tournament organized by the BCCI.

