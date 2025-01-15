"Kapil bhi jaanta hai ke ye crack hai" - Former India cricketer hilariously reacts to Yograj Singh's outrageous 'bullet' comment

Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna played down Yograj Singh's controversial comments against cricket legend Kapil Dev. He cheekily stated that even the 1983 World Cup skipper is aware that Yograj is a bit of a crack who says anything.

Yograj, a former India cricketer, and the father of cricket superstar Yuvraj Singh, recently claimed that he wanted to put a bullet through Kapil's head after he was dropped from the Indian team. This was among the several controversial remarks he made on the podcast 'Unfiltered by Samdish'.

Reacting to Yograj's seemingly exaggerated claim of wanting to shoot Kapil, Khanna told IANS on Tuesday, January 14, in a light-hearted vein:

"Woh kuch bhi bol deta hai. Hamara yaar hain. Kapil bhi jaanta hai ke ye crack hai. Kuch bhi bol deta hai. Happy Lohri keh ke khatam kar do is baat ko. Kaha 1983, kaha 2025. Hi Yog, aisa na kiya kar.”

"He says anything, he’s our friend. Even Kapil Dev knows he’s a bit of a crack and speaks without thinking. Let's say Happy Lohri and end this topic. That was 1983, and now is 2025. Hi Yog, don’t do this stuff (laughs).”

During his appearance on the podcast 'Unfiltered by Samdish', Yograj claimed that he intended to shoot Kapil since he was dropped from the Indian team. According to the 66-year-old, Kapil dropped him for no reason.

“When Kapil Dev became captain, he dropped me for no reason. I told him, ‘I want to put a bullet through your head, but I’m not doing it because your pious mother is standing here’,” the former cricketer, knows for his bizarre comments, said.

Yograj played one Test and six ODIs for India between 1980 and 1981. He scored 10 runs in Test matches and one in ODIs at an average of 0.50. With his medium pace, he claimed five international scalps.

"Kiski baat kar rahe ho?" - Kapil Dev downplayed Yograj Singh's remarks

Kapil reacted to Yograj's controversial comments on Monday (January 13) on the sidelines of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) press conference at the Delhi Golf Club. When asked about the 'bullet' remark, he playfully replied:

“Kaun hai? Kiski baat kar rahe ho? (Who is he? Whom are you talking about?)”

When informed that they [the media] were talking about Yograj, the 1983 World Cup winner casually remarked:

“Acchaa, aur kuch? (Well, anything else?)”

While Yograj failed to taste success in international cricket, his son Yuvraj became a white-ball superstar. The southpaw was a key member of the Indian team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and was the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 ODI World Cup the Men in Blue won at home.

