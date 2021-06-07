Kapil Dev only Indian in Sanjay Manjrekar's Top 10 bowlers list

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar's list of ten top great bowlers contains just one Indian pacer. Manjrekar took to Twitter to announce his picks and Kapil Dev, the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning captain, was the lone Indian player who made the cut.

Other bowlers included Richard Hadlee, Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose, Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Dale Steyn, James Anderson and Muttiah Muralitharan.

Twitter reacts to Sanjay Manjrekar's list

Quite a few netizens were of the opinion that Pakistan seamer Waqar Younis and Indian spinner Anil Kumble deserved a place on the list. Others were critical of Sanjay Manjrekar for his choice of bowlers.

Earlier, Sanjay Manjrekar made headlines for his comments on having a "problem" with Ravichandran Ashwin being regarded as an "all-time great."

"When people start talking about him as being one of the all-time greats of the game then I have a few problems. One basic problem I have with Ashwin is that when you look at SENA countries, Ashwin doesn't have a single five-wicket haul there," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

"And the other thing when you talk about him running through sides on Indian pitches that are suited to his kind of bowling is that in the last four years, Jadeja has matched him with wicket-taking abilities. Then, interestingly, in the last series against England, Axar Patel got more wickets than Ashwin on similar pitches. So that is my problem with accepting Ashwin as a real all-time great," he explained.

A quick look at Kapil Dev's numbers

Kapil Dev featured in Sanjay Manjrekar's list

Dev retired in 1994 and held the world record for the number of wickets taken in Tests at the time. Courtney Walsh subsequently broke the record in 2000.

Dev's Test career bowling stats are as formidable as it gets - 434 wickets from 131 matches with the best figures of 9/83 (BBI) and 11/146 (BBM) at an economy of 2.78

In ODIs, he picked up 253 wickets from 225 matches at an economy of 3.71 and best figures of 5/43.

He was widely known for being outstanding in his accuracy and ability to swing the ball, usually away from right-handers.

