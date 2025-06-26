Kapil Dev pops champagne & celebrates with 1983 World Cup teammates at his house on 42nd anniversary [Watch]

Former Indian captain and great Kapil Dev celebrated their 1983 World Cup victory with teammates at his house on the 42nd anniversary of the achievement. The former all-rounder popped champagne in celebration.

Kapil Dev can be seen popping a bottle of champagne and pouring it into glasses at his house in the presence of his teammates from the 1983 World Cup. He can be seen all smiles, celebrating the anniversary in joy as they also sipped the champagne from their glasses. The 1983 World Cup trophy can also be seen placed on the tabletop.

Some of his bats and framed pictures of the team can also be seen in the background during the celebration. It was on June 25, 1983, 42 years ago, when India won the World Cup for the very first time at the iconic Lord's cricket ground.

Kapil Dev and co. created history by trouncing the 'Mighty West Indies'

The Indian cricket team, led by Kapil Dev at the 1983 World Cup, where looked upon as underdogs of sorts and were given no chance at the start of the tournament.

However, they began with a brilliant 34-run victory over the West Indies in their opening game. They went on to register their second win, beating Zimbabwe by five wickets. In their next two games, they faced big defeats, first against Australia by 162 runs and then against the West Indies by 66 runs. In their last two games, they made a strong comeback to beat Australia by 118 runs and Zimbabwe by 31 runs to qualify for the semi-final.

In the semi-final against England, India scripted an incredible six-wicket win to seal their spot in the final. They faced the might West Indies once again in the final at Lord's.

Defending just 183 runs, India bowled West Indies out for 140 runs, registering a historic 43-run victory to stun not just their opponents but the entire cricketing fraternity and fans. Kapil Dev became the first-ever Indian captain to win a World Cup, and it was a victory that revolutionized Indian cricket.

