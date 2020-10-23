Kapil Dev in stable condition after undergoing surgery at Delhi hospital over heart issues

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev is in stable condition after undergoing angioplasty surgery in New Delhi’s Fortis Escort Hospital, according to a statement released by the hospital. The statement says that the cricketer was admitted to Fortis Hospital at 1:00 AM on October 23 after complaining about 'chest pain'.

According to the hospital, an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed on Kapil Dev in the middle of the night. “Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days," the statement says.

One of the best all-rounders of all time, Kapil Dev made his debut for India against Pakistan in 1978. The ‘Haryana Hurricane’, as he is nicknamed, went on to represent India in 131 Tests, scoring 5,248 runs while also picking up 434 wickets. In ODIs, Kapil Dev featured in 225 games, scoring 3,783 runs and picking up 253 wickets.

Kapil Dev and the World Cup of '83

1983 Cricket World Cup Final India v West Indies

The best moment of Kapil Dev's career came in the World Cup of 1983, when India got the better of the mighty West Indies in the final at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Not only did Kapil Dev exhibit impeccable leadership qualities, his personal performances were excellent too.

The all-rounder took 12 wickets while also contributing 303 runs with the bat. Kapil Dev’s fielding was also excellent, as he took seven catches in eight games. After retiring from cricket in 1994, he became the head coach of the Indian cricket team in 1999.

To celebrate the legendary career of the cricketer, a biopic is also being made on him. Titled '83, the Bollywood movie features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.