Kapil Dev still looking for 1990-91 Ranji Trophy final video

Not only is the world futilely still searching for a recording of Kapil Dev’s magical 175* during the 1983 World Cup - as the BBC staff was also on a flash strike that day - but the great Indian all-rounder is himself looking for another piece of video.

This one is much closer home, and as close to his heart as that iconic innings against Zimbabwe has been for him and a whole generation of Indian cricket fans.

The 1990-91 Ranji Trophy final between Haryana and Mumbai remains one of the most famous final clashes in modern Indian cricket. The final day’s chase led by Mumbai stalwart Dilip Vengsarkar, you could say, set the template for the current-day T20 format.

As a star-studded Mumbai hurtled towards victory on their home turf – a noisy, partisan Wankhede – Kapil Dev showed why he is Indian cricket’s lion as his influence helped little-fancied Haryana pip them at the post.

By his own admission, the Ranji final ranks as the second-best match of Kapil’s storied career - after, of course, the 1983 World Cup final victory at the Lord’s against Clive Lloyd’s mighty West Indies.

“Those are everlasting memories and you can never get over it. No one gave us a chance against Mumbai, who had several Indian cricketers in the playing XI,” Kapil told Sportskeeda on Monday.

Knocked many doors but came back empty handed: Kapil Dev

That is why, 29 years after that fascinating contest (May 3 to 7, 1991), Kapil today is still looking for the recording of that game. But he may be in for a great disappointment as Doordarshan – the state broadcaster telecast all domestic and international sport back then -- may have recorded something else over that tape.

“I would love to get hold of the recording of the game. I have knocked on many doors, but have had to return empty-handed. That was the second-best match that I have played after the 1983 World Cup final against the West Indies,” Kapil said. “It is a rare match of my career and like every sportsman would like to keep a piece of that famous memory with me,” he added.

He tells us why the match remains so memorable. Ably supported by Tendulkar (96), Vengsarkar (unbeaten on 139) was nearing the target of 355. But in the climactic final stages Haryana affected two run-outs and Vengsarkar was left without partners.

Haryana beat Mumbai by a narrow 2 runs for its maiden Ranji title. Such was the charged emotions of the game, that Vengsarkar – a 111-Test veteran by then – famously burst into tears after coming off second best in the duel with his international colleague and domestic rival.

“Few gave us a chance. But we fought as a team and won the game,” Kapil said. In addition to Vengsarkar, Mumbai, who were led by Sanjay Manjrekar, also boasted of Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Salil Ankola, Abbey Kuruvilla and Chandrakant Pandit.

So keen is Kapil that he won’t even mind the highlights of that game. Around 15 years ago he had approached Doordarshan and sought help from the officials to secure a copy of the final video. “I was told that DD had recorded something else on that tape. I would be nice to get the clips of that match, at least,” Kapil said.

The former World Cup-winning captain is still hoping that the tape exists in some video library of Doordarshan, and that he will eventually get to restore that game. “If the national broadcaster has the tape, it shouldn’t be a problem finding it."

In fact, Kapil rates the 1990-91 Ranji final even over the famous tied Test match in Chennai against Australia in 1986, which is well documented on video.

On rating the iconic 175* in 1983, he said, “I always put team before self. So, I won’t rate my 175 in the best match category that I have played. It is an individual performance. Of course, people say that my 175 was the best knock they have seen me play. But I have also had other knocks in the past. Like 87 against the West Indies in Nagpur and another partnership I had with Vengsarkar in the 1995 World Championship of Cricket (against New Zealand) are few of my memorable knocks.

While he is still celebrated as the best Indian all-rounder, the man himself holds Sunil Gavaskar as the batsman to look up to during his time. “If you are saying that the bowlers would look up to me and I am telling you that the batsmen of my generation -- and even after that -- looked up to Gavaskar for his skill-set,” Kapil said.