Karnataka & Tamil Nadu play an absolute thriller as their Ranji Trophy 2023/24 encounter ends in a draw

In a game that went right down to the wire, neither Karnataka nor Tamil Nadu could emerge victorious as their Ranji Trophy 2023/24 encounter in Elite Group C at Chepauk ended in a thrilling draw.

The improbable chase of 355 looked even more difficult for Tamil Nadu as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals just when it looked like a promising partnership was being built.

The partnership between Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar on a rank turner gave the hosts hope and ruffled a few feathers in the opposition camp. Both Indrajith and Shankar added a fabulous 125 runs for the sixth wicket and piled extreme pressure on the visitors.

Just when it looked like Tamil Nadu could pull off a win for the ages despite conceding a mammoth 215-run first-innings lead, Baba Indrajith was run out on 98. Vijay Shankar was also soon dismissed and suddenly the opposition started believing that they could bowl out the hosts.

However, with eight wickets down and 17 runs remaining in the chase, the match ended in a draw. Karnataka took three points, thanks to their first-innings lead, while Tamil Nadu had to remain content with a solitary point.

Both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are placed first and second in the points table respectively and level on 24 points each. The likes of Gujarat, Railways, and even Tripura have an outside chance, provided the top two teams slip up in their final round of group games.

Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal was the Player of the Match

Devdutt Padikkal is enjoying a sensational season and made another massive contribution for his side with a brilliant knock of 151 in the first innings. His big hundred helped the visitors post 366 on the board.

While spin seemed to be a major threat on the turner at the Chepauk, it was Vijaykumar Vyshak who got the best figures from his side with a sensational spell of reverse-swing bowling. His four-wicket haul bowled out Tamil Nadu for just 151 and the game almost looked sealed in Karnataka's favor.

S Ajith Ram's five-wicket haul ensured that Tamil Nadu were not batted out of the game. Despite getting bowled out for 139 in their second innings, Karnataka set a mammoth target of 355. That's perhaps why Tamil Nadu could be the happier of the two teams after the draw.

The visitors could feel that they should have got six points as a comfortable win seemed on the cards after Tamil Nadu's first innings. Both teams still are the front-runners from Elite Group C to qualify for the knockout stages as they have their destiny in their own hands.

