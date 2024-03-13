Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar defiance takes Ranji Trophy 2024 final into Day 5

Facing a near-improbable task of chasing down 538, Vidarbha batters battled hard on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, March 13 to take the summit clash into Day 5. Vidarbha resumed their second innings at 10/0 and went to stumps at 248/5, still needing a further 290 runs for victory, with only five wickets remaining.

Seasoned domestic batter Karun Nair occupied the crease for 287 minutes and faced 220 balls for his resolute knock of 74. At stumps on Day 4, Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar was unbeaten on 56 off 91 balls and Harsh Dubey on 11. For Mumbai, Tanush Kotian and Musheer Khan chipped in with two crucial wickets each, while left-arm spinner Shams Mulani picked up one.

Earlier, Vidarbha openers Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey added 64 runs to keep Mumbai bowlers at bay in the initial part of the day. However, both batters fell in quick succession to Mumbai on top in the Ranji Trophy 2024 final.

Taide (32) was the first to go. He premeditated a paddle off Mulani, but missed the full delivery and was trapped right in front of the stumps. Kotian then knocked over Shorey (28) with one that spun back sharply and crashed into the stumps.

Aman Mokhade and Nair added 54 for the third wicket, but the former could not convert a start. He was trapped lbw by Musheer for 32 off 78 balls with one that skidded through.

Kotian then dismissed Yash Rathod for 7. The Vidarbha batter was also out leg before to a full ball that hit his knee roll as he missed a flick. Mumbai took a smart review to overturn the original decision of not out.

Nair, Wadkar delays Mumbai’s victory push in Ranji Trophy 2024 final

Having reduced Vidarbha to 133/4, Mumbai would have been confident of wrapping up victory in the Ranji Trophy 2024 final on Day 4 itself. However, Nair and skipper Wadkar put up a fight to delay Mumbai’s march towards victory. The duo added 90 runs for the fifth wicket, batting with a lot of determination.

Nair would have been keen to take the fight into the last day of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final. But, in a massive moment in the game, he was dismissed a few overs before stumps - Musheer producing the wicket.

The left-arm spinner bowled a full delivery and got the ball to drift in. Nair tried to defend the ball, but ended up edging it. The Vidarbha batter went for a review, but the replay clearly showed an edge, ending a commendable fight from Nair.

