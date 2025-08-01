Karun Nair brings up much-needed fifty with a couple off Jacob Bethell on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Karun Nair notched up a much-needed half-century on Day 1 (Thursday, July 31) of the fifth and final Test against England. The game is being played at The Oval. Dropped for the fourth Test, Karun returned to the side and is making it count so far.India did not have a great start, losing wickets upfront. However, Karun Nair, batting at number five, made his presence felt with a brilliant knock under pressure. The right-hander reached his half-century on the first ball of the 62nd over by Jacob Bethell. It was a wayward ball down the leg side, which he put away for a couple. Notably, this is his first fifty of the ongoing series.The last time Karun Nair went past the fifty-run mark, he had scored an unbeaten triple hundred against England in Chennai. As the day's play came to an end, he remained unbeaten on 52 off 98 balls, striking seven boundaries. He was involved in a vital unbeaten 51-run stand with Washington Sundar as India ended the day on 204/6.A sigh of relief for Karun Nair amid struggles in England seriesThis half-century will come as a huge sigh of relief for Karun Nair, who has been struggling with his form in the ongoing series. He made a comeback after eight long years, picked on the back of a phenomenal domestic season.He plundered 863 runs for Vidarbha at an average of 53.93 with four hundreds and two fifties in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. The right-hander failed to replicate the form in the first three Tests. He managed to make only 131 runs from six innings without a half-century. Before the start of the ongoing Test, he had 505 runs from nine games and 13 innings.His knock on Day 1 will give him immense confidence, given the kind of series he has had so far. He was watchful throughout his knock, absorbing pressure. The 33-year-old will be keen to build on and reach three figures as he walks to bat once again on the second day.Having lost six wickets, it will be important for India that Karun carries on if they are to get to a decent first innings total.