Karun Nair brings up much-needed fifty with a couple off Jacob Bethell on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Published Aug 01, 2025 00:31 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Karun Nair celebrates his fifty on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test - Source: Getty

Karun Nair notched up a much-needed half-century on Day 1 (Thursday, July 31) of the fifth and final Test against England. The game is being played at The Oval. Dropped for the fourth Test, Karun returned to the side and is making it count so far.

Ad

India did not have a great start, losing wickets upfront. However, Karun Nair, batting at number five, made his presence felt with a brilliant knock under pressure. The right-hander reached his half-century on the first ball of the 62nd over by Jacob Bethell. It was a wayward ball down the leg side, which he put away for a couple. Notably, this is his first fifty of the ongoing series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The last time Karun Nair went past the fifty-run mark, he had scored an unbeaten triple hundred against England in Chennai. As the day's play came to an end, he remained unbeaten on 52 off 98 balls, striking seven boundaries. He was involved in a vital unbeaten 51-run stand with Washington Sundar as India ended the day on 204/6.

A sigh of relief for Karun Nair amid struggles in England series

This half-century will come as a huge sigh of relief for Karun Nair, who has been struggling with his form in the ongoing series. He made a comeback after eight long years, picked on the back of a phenomenal domestic season.

Ad

He plundered 863 runs for Vidarbha at an average of 53.93 with four hundreds and two fifties in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. The right-hander failed to replicate the form in the first three Tests. He managed to make only 131 runs from six innings without a half-century. Before the start of the ongoing Test, he had 505 runs from nine games and 13 innings.

His knock on Day 1 will give him immense confidence, given the kind of series he has had so far. He was watchful throughout his knock, absorbing pressure. The 33-year-old will be keen to build on and reach three figures as he walks to bat once again on the second day.

Having lost six wickets, it will be important for India that Karun carries on if they are to get to a decent first innings total.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications