"Karun Nair has never played at No. 3" - R Ashwin slams team management amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

R Ashwin opined that the Indian think tank erred by making Karun Nair bat at No. 3 in the second and third Tests of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. He pointed out that Karun has not batted at the position in the past.

Making a comeback to India's Test team after an eight-year gap, Karun was slotted at No. 6 in the opening match of the series. He registered scores of 0 and 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

However, he was promoted to the No. 3 spot for the subsequent two fixtures, with Sai Sudharsan dropped from the team. Karun was left out of India's playing XI for the ongoing fourth Test following an underwhelming run.

Ashwin suggested that the Indian team management's call to make Karun bat at No. 3 affected his confidence. He emphasized that Sudharsan is better suited for the role and lauded the youngster's impressive knock in the fourth Test.

Speaking in the latest YouTube video of his channel, 'Ash ki Baat', the Indian spin legend said (at 8:21):

"Karun Nair has never played at No. 3. Now, by playing him at No. 3, you have put his mindset in a block. But credit to Sai Sudharsan because it is not easy being a youngster after getting dropped and with India 1-2 behind in the series to come into the fourth Test and respond the way he did. I think he has to own that No. 3 for the near future to be able to give a bit of solidity for the team."

Sudharsan did a commendable job after India were put into bat first on Day 1 of the ongoing encounter at Old Trafford, Manchester. The southpaw finished with a 61-run knock from 151 deliveries.

Ashwin noted that Sudharsan showed shades of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahul Dravid, two lynchpins of India's Test batting lineups. Commenting that he was disappointed with the 23-year-old failing to convert his fifty into a hundred, he added (at 12:56):

"We have seen Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahul Dravid bat at No. 3. Sai Sudharsan showed that sort of solidity. He was able to leave the ball; of course, the wicket was a good one, but he negotiated a tough phase. He earned the right to score those runs. I am a bit upset because I am a huge well-wisher of him. He could have scored a hundred. That guy has a big appetite for runs. He just missed out on a well-deserved hundred."

Sudharsan was the top performer with the bat for India on Day 1. The visitors finished at 264/4 at Stumps, with Ravindra Jadeja (19* off 37) and Shardul Thakur (19* off 36) unbeaten.

"I just felt England missed a trick"- R Ashwin pinpoints Sai Sudharsan's weakness after Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

R Ashwin stated that a right-arm pacer can trouble Sai Sudharsan by bowling inswing deliveries from over the wicket. He reckoned that the English bowlers should have tried that ploy on Day 1.

The former India cricketer said in the same video (at 7:42):

"One thing that will give him trouble, especially early on in his innings, is over the stumps, ball coming back in. Shardul Thakur dismissed him in that fashion in a Ranji Trophy final. I just felt England missed a trick. They bowled from around the wicket, but they should have come over the stumps."

Ashwin reserved high praise for Sudharsan. He noted that returning to the side for a must-win encounter after being dropped earlier in the series was a tough job.

"What a fine, fine knock for somebody playing in his second Test. I am not kidding you, he got a chance at No. 3 in the first Test, and he was dropped after that. There was no need to drop him. He was your No. 3, technically equipped, very sound mindset, very religious in the way he goes about it," Ashwin added (at 8:00).

It is worth mentioning that Sudharsan got a big reprieve when he was batting on 20. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith put down a chance off Ben Stokes' bowling in the 48th over of the innings. The left-handed batter made the most of the missed opportunity, slamming his maiden Test half-century.

